Editor’s pick

Editor’s note: This article was written before the stay-at-home order was enacted.

Field and Fire Café in the Monroe North neighborhood is one of my favorite lunch spots in the city. Having worked in the neighborhood for a number of years, I quickly became a regular here. Even though our office has moved, I still find an excuse nearly once

a week to pop in and order from the counter.

The café has a small but substantial menu of soups, salads, sandwiches and daily specials. You also can get breakfast items, including a great avocado toast. I often make morning visits to grab a breakfast burrito to-go (yes, my co-workers are often envious of the savory smells coming from my desk). There are gluten-free and vegan options, too.

If you can make it out of the shop without a few macarons or pastries, you have more willpower than I have. The macarons are a delectable treat I can’t pass up; I usually order a trio for dessert.

Since it’s a café, Field and Fire is a great place to get a little work done, as well. I often see people hovered over their keyboards during the lazy afternoon hours, and sometimes, I am one of those people.

It’s a brightly lit, cheerful space with a nice view of the green space that sits across the street. The café has a white and red color palette and a modern French café feel.