Celebrate Meijer Gardens’ 25th anniversary virtually

Meijer Gardens 25th anniversary 1 of 15

It’s been a quarter-century since Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park welcomed its first visitors on April 20, 1995. Although people won’t be able to celebrate the gardens’ 25th anniversary in person, the park still encourages everyone to celebrate virtually.

Meijer Gardens is calling on fans to help highlight the park’s milestones online. Guests are encouraged to share photos, videos and memories with Meijer Gardens on social media or by emailing info@meijergardens.org.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park served 670,000 visitors in 2019 and was recently listed in the top 30 most visited museums in the United States by The Art Newspaper.

The sculpture park features a permanent collection, including works by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth, Richard Serra, Louise Bourgeois, Ai Weiwei and Jaume Plensa, among others.

Indoor galleries host changing sculpture exhibitions with exhibitions by Ai Weiwei, Pablo Picasso, Edgar Degas, Mark di Suvero, Jonathan Borofsky, Alexander Calder, Jim Dine and others.

See more historic videos of Meijer Gardens on its YouTube page.