Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra resumes indoor concerts

Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra (KSO) is taking its concert series indoors for the 2021-22 season.

The symphony will continue to celebrate its 100th anniversary with concerts at the Miller Auditorium, 2200 Auditorium Drive; Chenery Auditorium, 714 S. Westnedge Ave.; and Kalamazoo First Presbyterian Church, 321 W. South St.

“It is with great joy that I, along with all my KSO colleagues, welcome audiences back into the concert hall,” said KSO Music Director Julian Kuerti. “This season celebrates being together again and the joy of live music. We revisit some dear old friends — Dvořák, Beethoven, Ravel — and meet some new ones — Previn, Soro and Holland. We will share the stage with some fabulous guest artists who will be sure to dazzle and amaze.”

KSO held outdoor concerts throughout the summer in celebration of its 100th anniversary.

“We are so grateful to the Kalamazoo community for supporting us from home during the pandemic and then in the park for our recent summer concert season,” said KSO Executive Director Jessica Mallow Gulley. “That support helped us launch our return to indoor concerts this fall, and we are excited to return to the auditorium, experience music together and celebrate our momentous centennial milestone with the community that made it possible.”

Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra 2021-22 season calendar:

Masterworks Series concerts

Raymond Returns: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Miller Auditorium

Stulberg: Bach Double: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Miller Auditorium

Music of the Americas: 7:30 p.m. March 4 at Miller Auditorium

Daphnis et Chloé: 7:30 p.m. April 1 at Miller Auditorium

Masterworks Season Finale: 7:30 p.m. June 4 at Miller Auditorium

Special events, movie, and family concerts

Spooky Symphony Family Concert: 3 p.m. Oct. 31 at Chenery Auditorium

Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Chenery Auditorium

Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert: 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Chenery Auditorium

T. The Extra Terrestrial in Concert: 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Miller Auditorium

100th Anniversary Gala: 7:30 p.m. June 18 at Miller Auditorium

KSO collaborations with regional arts organizations

The Nutcracker, presented by Ballet Arts Ensemble of Kalamazoo: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Chenery Auditorium

The Nutcracker, presented by Ballet Arts Ensemble of Kalamazoo: 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at Chenery Auditorium

Gilmore Piano Festival Finale: 4 p.m. May 15 inside Chenery Auditorium

Free community concerts featuring KSO chamber ensembles

Kalamazoo First Presbyterian Church: 7 p.m. Nov. 9

Kalamazoo First Presbyterian Church: 7 p.m. Feb. 11

Kalamazoo First Presbyterian Church: 7 p.m. April 19

More information is at kalamazoosymphony.com.