Creative Dining Services launches ‘good fats’ campaign for National Nutrition Month

Creative Dining Services is using the month of March to educate individuals on the “good fat, not low fat” dietary approach.

The company’s goal — drawing inspiration from the Menus of Change initiative from The Culinary Institute of America and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health — is to encourage its customers to incorporate healthier, “good fats” into their diets while reducing their intake of less healthy, saturated fats.

Over 70 Creative Dining account locations across the U.S. will feature entrees that incorporate good fats, such as fatty fish like salmon and mackerel; seeds and nuts; avocados; roasted vegetables; and dressings made with olive, canola or soybean oil.

Every four days, a new theme will be promoted to help educate diners on why and how to incorporate “good fats” into their diets, and Creative Dining accounts will feature foods that go along with the daily themes.

Themes throughout the month will include:

Minimize trans fat and saturated fat and choose polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats found in vegetables, nuts, seeds and fish.

Feed your brain with omega-3 fatty acids in fish, walnuts and ground flaxseed.

Fight free radicals with antioxidants found in citrus, berries and cocoa.

Reduce inflammation with fruit, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins.

Add avocado in place of saturated fats.

Add nuts, which are packed with protein, and healthy, unsaturated fats.

“Protein flip” and add more plants to your plate.

Try the Mediterranean diet, which is rich in healthy fats.

Creative Dining Services said healthy fats are a part of a balanced diet that promotes cardiac, brain and nervous system health. By teaching its customers how to identify different types of fats, the company’s goal is to help them make informed choices when dining and reduce the amount of unhealthy fat consumed daily.