Dottie Rhodes works as a creative director for law firm Thacker Sleight by day and then likes to get creative in the kitchen during her evenings and weekends. She’s sharing her spicy udon noodle salad recipe. “Put on some good music, pour yourself a drink and enjoy the process of making something delicious and good for you and your people. Enjoy!”

Ingredients

¾ cup smooth peanut butter

¼ cup Bragg’s liquid aminos or tamari

2 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tbsp sriracha

3 garlic cloves, minced

½ cup water

1 tsp of sesame oil

12 ounces udon noodles (linguine works if you can’t find udon)

1 large carrot, shredded

2 cups cored and finely shredded cabbage (I use regular, but Napa is lovely too). Use more cabbage if you want to bulk up your veggies.

1 red pepper, seeded and cut into matchsticks

Preparation

In a small bowl, combine the peanut butter, aminos, vinegar, sriracha and garlic, stirring to blend well. Add the water, whisking to make a thick sauce.

Cook the noodles until just tender — do not overcook! Drain and rinse under cold water, spin the water out and transfer to a large bowl and toss with sesame oil to coat.

Add the carrot, cabbage and bell pepper to the noodles, with enough peanut sauce to coat. Serve at room temperature.

I serve this in individual bowls with fresh cilantro, a handful of roasted peanuts, a big wedge of lime and another squeeze of sriracha for heat.

Tip: Combine and add peanut sauce to just what you will be immediately eating. It stays fresh if you keep the veggies, noodles and sauce separate and toss when ready to eat.

This recipe can be found in the April 2021 issue of Grand Rapids Magazine. To get more stories like this delivered to your mailbox each month, subscribe here.