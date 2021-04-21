Franchisee opens Jersey Mike’s in Fruitport

A Jersey Mike’s Subs location opened in Fruitport on Wednesday.

The chain, known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, opened at 1664 E. Sternberg Road.

Franchise owner Matthew Bissell will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday through Sunday to support the Muskegon Rescue Mission. Customers with a special fundraising coupon may make a minimum $2 contribution to Muskegon Rescue Mission in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

“I started with Jersey Mike’s many years ago while attending university but quickly fell in love with the company and, of course, the sandwiches,” Bissell said. “I am beyond thrilled to be opening my first Jersey Mike’s within the Fruitport area. We are proud to be partnering with the Muskegon Rescue Mission and look forward to further investing in and serving the community.”

Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health authorities, the restaurant’s dining room will open at a reduced capacity with socially distanced tables inside.

Guests can place takeout orders in store or for pickup online or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the app or third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.

Bissell said the health and well-being of guests and operators are the restaurant’s highest priorities, and all locations continue to prepare, serve and package Jersey Mike’s subs with precautionary measures in place to protect its customers and its teams.

The Fruitport location’s hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. People can learn more by calling (231) 457-4534.

Founded in 1956, Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 2,500 locations open and under development nationwide, serves fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread.

Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $65 million for local charities. In 2021, the company’s 11th annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised over $15 million for more than 200 charities nationwide.