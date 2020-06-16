Summer song punch

Here’s a pretty cocktail to help you greet a sunny afternoon and to christen your patio or garden for the summer season.

Ingredients:

Single serving:

1 ounce cognac or brandy

½ ounce apricot liqueur (or in a pinch, melt and strain some apricot jam and skip the simple syrup in the cocktail)

¼ ounce simple syrup

¾ ounce lemon juice

1 strawberry, diced

A few mint leaves

Champagne, to top

Lemon slices, strawberry and mint to garnish

Ratios for a party-size batch:

5 ounces cognac or brandy

3 ounces apricot liqueur

1½ ounces simple syrup

3 ounces lemon juice

1 bottle champagne

Preparation:

Combine initial ingredients with mint and strawberry in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake gently to chill and muddle the fruit and mint. Strain into a punch glass and top with champagne. Garnish and go sit in the sun.