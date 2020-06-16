Summer song punch

Here’s a pretty cocktail to help you greet a sunny afternoon and to christen your patio or garden for the summer season.
Ingredients:
Single serving:
1 ounce cognac or brandy
½ ounce apricot liqueur (or in a pinch, melt and strain some apricot jam and skip the simple syrup in the cocktail)
¼ ounce simple syrup
¾ ounce lemon juice
1 strawberry, diced
A few mint leaves
Champagne, to top
Lemon slices, strawberry and mint to garnish
Ratios for a party-size batch:
5 ounces cognac or brandy
3 ounces apricot liqueur
1½ ounces simple syrup
3 ounces lemon juice
1 bottle champagne
Preparation:
Combine initial ingredients with mint and strawberry in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake gently to chill and muddle the fruit and mint. Strain into a punch glass and top with champagne. Garnish and go sit in the sun.
