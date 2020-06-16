Hollywood producer to speak during Compass College’s free webinar

A Hollywood film producer will share how his faith has guided his career in film and television.

Ralph Winter will be partnering with Grand Rapids-based Compass College of Cinematic Arts as a part of its Faith + Film series, which features film industry professionals with a passion for living out their Christian faith.

The free webinar, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, will feature a virtual, interview style conversation with Winter followed by a question-and-answer session with viewers.

Those interested can register for the webinar online at compass.edu/faithfilm-ralphwinter.

“These industry friends of Compass have a passion for helping the next generation of visual storytellers,” said Jay Greer, president of Compass College.

Over his more than 40-year career in the film industry, Winter has produced movies that include the X-Men trilogy, “Wolverine: Origins,” “Planet of the Apes,” “The Fantastic Four” and “The Giver.” Currently, he is producing a nine-episode pilot series for HBO Max called “Tokyo Vice.”

A graduate of UC Berkeley, Winter also serves on several film committees, including the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and the Directors Guild of America. In addition, he travels across the United States and overseas, sharing his experiences in the film industry.

Compass College is a fully accredited film school with a mission “to provide God-gifted artists with the spiritual and creative tools needed to create experiential and culturally impacting stories.”