Calling all brunch lovers: Morning Belle location opens on West Side

Morning Belle West Side 1 of 5

The second location of a brunch concept by Meritage Hospitality Group opened last week.

The Grand Rapids-based restaurant company opened its second Morning Belle location Thursday at 434 Bridge St. NW on Grand Rapids’ West Side.

The first Morning Belle opened in September 2019 in the former Twisted Rooster restaurant, at 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

“Meritage Hospitality Group is excited to bring Morning Belle to the West Side of downtown Grand Rapids and to share this new concept with even more of the city,” the company said. “In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is pleased to be able to serve the community and offer an environment that patrons can enjoy while following the appropriate protocols.”

Morning Belle serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and cocktails, including mimosas, Bellinis, Bloody marys and four flavors of spiked cold brew.

The menu offers classic breakfast entrées to health-focused fare to signature dishes like the glazed doughnut waffle.

Hours of the new location are 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. daily.

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCQX: MHGU) owns and operates over 330 restaurants in 16 states with over 10,000 employees. Besides being one of the largest Wendy’s franchisors in the country, Meritage also operates the Michigan restaurant brands Morning Belle, Stan Diego, Twisted Rooster and Freighters Eatery & Taproom.