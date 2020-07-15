Roasted salad

Eddie Tadlock, assistant GM for ASM Global in Grand Rapids — the company behind DeVos Place, DeVos Performance Hall and Van Andel Arena — said he’s been cooking since he was tall enough to reach the stove. “We (Tadlock and his brother and sister) were required to cook one meal per week,” he said.

That requirement turned into a love of cooking, with Tadlock cooking for himself and friends often. “I cook a late dinner most nights … it is a form of relaxation. I will listen to music on the stereo while cooking — wine in a glass nearby.”

Tadlock shared one of his go-to recipes. “I like this recipe because it is relatively idiot-proof, easy to prepare, and most of the ingredients are staples that I have on hand in the pantry all the time.”

Roasted Vegetable Salad ingredients

For the salad

1 pound sweet potatoes (about 1 large), peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

2 medium carrots peeled and cut into 1-inch slices

1/2 pound mushrooms, halved or quartered if large

4 medium shallots, peeled and quartered

through the root (or sweet onions)

1/2 cup Brussels sprouts (cut in half)

3 tablespoons olive oil Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

5 ounces baby kale (or baby spinach)

4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled (about 1 cup)

1/2 cup toasted pumpkin seeds

For the vinaigrette

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 small clove garlic, grated or minced

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Cooking instructions

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 425 degrees F.

Place the sweet potatoes, carrots, mushrooms and shallots on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with the olive oil, a big pinch of salt and a few grinds of black pepper and toss to combine. Spread out in an even layer.

Roast until tender and lightly caramelized, stirring halfway through, about 20 minutes total. Meanwhile, make the vinaigrette. Place all the ingredients in a small bowl and whisk to combine; set aside.

Transfer the roasted vegetables to a large bowl. Drizzle with about half of the vinaigrette and toss to evenly coat. Add the kale/spinach and goat cheese and gently toss everything to combine. Taste and toss with more vinaigrette as needed (you might not use all the vinaigrette). Sprinkle with pumpkin seeds and serve warm or at room temperature.

Prepare ahead: The vegetables can be roasted, and the dressing made up to two days ahead. Store in separate airtight containers in the refrigerator and bring the vegetables to room temperature before using. Re-whisk the dressing before using. The tossed salad also can be stored in the refrigerator for up to three hours.