Meijer Gardens cancels Tuesday concert series

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park canceled its 2020 Tuesday Evening Music Club concert series due to COVID-19.

The concert series was scheduled to be held every Tuesday evening in July and August. The annual series hosts local and regional talent in a variety of musical genres.

“We are deeply disappointed to have to cancel this popular series due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis,” President and CEO David Hooker said. “We had hoped to be able to present a modified series later this summer and fall, but due to the ongoing situation, we have concluded that this is not possible in 2020.

“We are looking forward to a summer full of live music once again filling the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater in 2021 with both the Tuesday Evening Music Club and the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens.”