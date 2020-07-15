Partners hosting Asian street food drive-thru event

Asian street drive-thru 1 of 4

Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival organizers will host the first Asian street food drive-thru event in Grand Rapids this weekend.

The event will be held 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Park, 2001 Monroe Ave NE.

Vehicles should arrive at the park using the entrance off Guild street. Food will be sold drive-thru style.

“We want to help local small businesses attract new customers and promote their food,” said Ace Marasigan, founder and CEO of the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival. “The drive-thru event model allows everyone to social distance while still experiencing a sense of togetherness.”

Participating local vendors include Café Boba, B and N Sandwiches, Brunch ’n Rice, Mama Nguyen’s and Adobo Boy GR.

Menu items range from $3 to $10 and will feature authentic street food dishes, drinks and desserts such as boba smoothies, iced milk tea, khao poon (spicy rice noodle soup), gua buns (steam buns), dakkochi (chicken skewer), leche flan (brown sugar, boba ice cream bars) and more.

“We are especially thankful to the city of Grand Rapids for making this event possible,” Marasigan said. “Safety is our No. 1 priority. We ask that all attendees adhere to social distancing by remaining in their car to purchase food.”

All guests are asked to exit the park before consuming their food. No walk-up orders will be permitted. This is a cash-only event.

The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival celebrates the traditions of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans. The goal of the festival and its various community events is to inspire, educate and connect individuals while celebrating Asian heritage.

Steelcase is the event sponsor.