Feasting al fresco

What’s a better than an evening on the lawn of your favorite outdoor concert venue? How about a little something to nosh on, too?
Whether the basket’s filled with gourmet goodies or simple items prepared at home, why not indulge in the time-honored tradition of a picnic? Speculation the word has nefarious origins were assuaged by this statement from Ferris State University’s Jim Crow Museum Curator Dr. David Pilgrim: “The etymology of the word picnic does not suggest racist or racial overtones.”
Our suggestions include:
- Mezze/Hummus platter (includes hummus, beet salad, grape leaves, tabbouleh, and grilled olives) from the deli at Mediterranean Island.
- Cheeses, vegetables, Casamara sodas, and wine from Martha’s Vineyard.
- Bánh Mì and fresh spring rolls from B&N Sandwiches.
Luxe Artisan Preserves and Emme’s Plantain Chips from Southeast Market.
- Iced Cascara tea from Madcap Coffee.
Bon appétit!
