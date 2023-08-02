Feasting al fresco

What’s a better than an evening on the lawn of your favorite outdoor concert venue? How about a little something to nosh on, too?

Whether the basket’s filled with gourmet goodies or simple items prepared at home, why not indulge in the time-honored tradition of a picnic? Speculation the word has nefarious origins were assuaged by this statement from Ferris State University’s Jim Crow Museum Curator Dr. David Pilgrim: “The etymology of the word picnic does not suggest racist or racial overtones.”