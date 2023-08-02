Boz Scaggs to play The Gardens

On Friday, Aug. 3 Boz Scaggs – along with special guest Keb’ Mo’ – will light up the stage at Fred Meijer Gardens Amphitheater as part of the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert series.

Scaggs launched his solo career with 1968’s seminal album Boz Scaggs, recorded in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, for Atlantic Records. Scaggs continued to mine a personalized mix of rock, blues, and R&B influences, along with a signature style of ballads on such influential 1970s albums as Moments, Boz Scaggs & Band, My Time, Slow Dancer, and 1976’s Silk Degrees.

With five Grammys, 14 Blues Foundation Awards, and a groundbreaking career spanning nearly 50 years under his belt, Keb’ Mo’s got nothing left to prove. Just don’t tell him that. Born and raised in Compton, Keb’ began his remarkable journey at age 21, when he landed his first major gig playing with Jefferson Airplane violinist Papa John Creach. For the next 20 years, Keb’ worked primarily behind the scenes, establishing himself as a respected guitarist, songwriter, and arranger with a unique gift for linking the past and present in his evocative playing and singing.