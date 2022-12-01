A recipe from the Chop House

Serves 4-6 people

4-6 Kurobuta / Berkshire Bone in pork chops from your local Butcher

Bourbon Glaze, recipe follows

Roasted Sweet Potatoes, recipe follows

Broccoli, large florettes, cut in half

Canola oil, few Tablespoons

Salt and Pepper

Bourbon glaze:

1 Cup Bourbon

½ Cup Honey

¼ Cup Light Brown Sugar

¼ Cup Tamari Soy Sauce

2 Tablespoons Whole Grain Mustard

2 Tablespoons Ginger, Fresh, Peeled, Minced fine

2 Tablespoons Garlic, Fresh, Peeled, Minced fine

½ Teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes

Procedure:

Measure and prepare all ingredients according to the instructions. Combine all ingredients in a sauce pot and place over medium heat. Be careful, the bourbon can “ignite” but will burn low and quickly. Cook and reduce the sauce by half until thickened. Set aside and reserve.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes:

1 pound Butter

2 pounds Sweet Potatoes, Peeled, Cut into 1” cubes

1 head Roasted Garlic Cloves

1 teaspoon Rosemary, Fresh, chopped fine

1 teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes

1 Lemon, Zested

1 Tablespoon Salt

Procedure:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Prepare all ingredients according to the instructions. Place butter in a sauce pot and place over medium heat, cook until the milk solids are reduced and browned, remove from heat. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and toss to coat/combine. Transfer to a baking dish, cover with foil, and bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove from oven, remove foil, remove the sweet potatoes from the butter and let cool to room temperature.

Execution:

When you are ready, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Heat a cast iron skillet over medium heat. Season the pork chops with salt and pepper or any preferred seasoning (salt and pepper will showcase the natural beauty of high-quality Berkshire / Kurobuta pork).

Begin searing the chops until golden in color, when golden flip and continue to cook the other side. Turn chops and while holding with tongs brown the fat cap. When all sides are seared golden, move to a baking sheet, and remove the cast iron pan from the heat. Place the pork chops in the preheated oven and cook to an internal temperature of 132 degrees F, then remove from oven and let rest. In a fresh sauté pan, add a few Tablespoons of canola oil and place over high heat. When the oil begins to smoke, add some of the sweet potatoes and some broccoli and cook until dark golden in color, turning before they burn.

When all the sweet potatoes and broccoli have been browned, remove the pan from heat and combine the sweet potatoes, broccoli, and the “roasting butter” in the sauté pan and toss to coat. Taste and ensure the vegetables are seasoned properly. Place in a serving dish.

When the pork chops have properly rested, top them with the bourbon glaze and set your oven to broil. Place the glazed pork chops under the broiler to make them fresh, hot, and help the glaze stick. Remove from the oven and serve immediately.