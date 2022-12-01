Things to do in GR this weekend

There are a lot of holiday festivities and places to find unique Christmas gifts around town this weekend, starting now!

Thursday, Dec. 1, 3 – 9 p.m.

The 25th Annual Uptown Shop Hop

The Uptown district comes alive on Thursday, Dec. 1, with extra special holiday experiences, entertainment and merriment.

Uptown – known for its shops and places to eat, drink and make merry – consists of four thriving business districts: East Fulton, East Hills, Eastown and Wealthy Street, with some of the best in retail shopping and restaurants the city has to offer.

There will even be free trolly rides to transport shoppers and merry makers throughout the district.

For more information and a full list of participating businesses, visit the Uptown Shop Hop Facebook page.



Friday, December 2, 5 – 7 p.m. Christmas Tree Lighting

The City of Grand Rapids will be hosting its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center, NW. In partnership with the city, the Edelweiss Club of Grand Rapids will be hosting a Glühwein (hot mulled wine) and Hot Cocoa tent for participants of the event to purchase warm beverages.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids Record & CD Show

American Legion Neal E. Fonger, Post 179

2327 Wilson Ave. SW, Grandville

Calling all people with a passion for collecting music or holiday shoppers looking for that rare find. Dealers and vendors from all over the Midwest will be present selling new and vintage vinyl albums, 45’s, CD’s, posters and music memorabilia. A $25 Shopping Spree drawing will take place at noon & 2 p.m. Admission to this event is free.

Saturday, Dec. 3 & Sunday, Dec. 4

Christmas Market and Whiskey Release Party

Eastern Kille Distillery, 700 Ottawa Ave. NW



On Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Eastern Kille will be hosting an annual Christmas market with more than 40 local makers and vendors onsite offering all sorts of goods, a perfect opportunity to mix some Christmas shopping with some Christmas sipping!

Then, on Sunday, 4 – 10 p.m., Eastern Kille is having a release party for Gray Disguise, the distillery’s first blended whisky and showcasing a full lineup of cocktails, as well as offering pours and full bottles for sale. Pizza Parliament will be on site with pizza pies. Bloody marys and boozy hot cocoa will also be on offer.

The distiller is also celebrating its final year of distilling whiskey at the Grand Rapids location with a series of limited releases featuring favorite barrels from the past seven years. Not to worry, the owners are in the process of building a new distillery, not shutting down. The final release is a blend of Michigan Straight Whiskies. The bottle design pays homage to the City of Grand Rapids logo (see photo).

Bottles are available online and for sale on-site at the launch party as well.