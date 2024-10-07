Cocktails That Sizzle

Sean Lockwood loves old-fashioneds. Especially the Obstacle No. 1 (cocktail) at Obstacle No. 1 (cocktail bar) in Holland.

“A crescendo of smoke, maple and rich nutty flavors,” it has Buffalo Trace bourbon, maple syrup, black walnut, cardamom tincture and Angostura bitters. It’s the bar’s most popular cocktail.

It helped lead Obstacle No. 1 to 2024 honors as Cocktail/Bar Program of the Year from the West Michigan Food & Beverage Industry. The ranking recognized Obstacle’s innovative cocktail menu along with showmanship, “as bartenders captivate customers with visually impressive cocktail-making techniques.”

Because, Lockwood says, “they’re not bartenders; they’re artists.”

His favorite cocktail is particularly popular on Whiskey Wednesdays, when the drinks are stirred or shaken or smoked. The Obstacle No. 1 is smoked underneath a dome, with pecan and maple woods that smolder. When the dome is opened at the table, the smoke swirls out from around the drink.

Truth be told, you can order it any day, as long as it’s Tuesday through Saturday, with the bar opening at 4 p.m.

The same holds true for the flaming tiki cocktails, touted on Tiki Tuesdays.

The bar is closed on Sundays “for church, family, football.” Closed Mondays, too.

The bar itself is small and dark and moody, sophisticated yet intimate with rich black bookshelves holding the perfect trappings. The drink menu comes in a book, with chapters. But first, a page with the welcome from owner Lucas Grill and bar director Victor Cruz.

Lockwood’s old-fashioned is in Chapter 3: Obstacles You Know & Love, along with Black Math and the Forest Moon of Endor. Chapter 4: Classic Cocktails, Frequent & Forgotten, offers the Hemingway Daiquiri and Cosmopolitan. Chapter 8: Spirit-free Cocktails – for the designated driver or someone who just doesn’t want alcohol – has the Blueberry Fizz. The alcoholic drinks can also be made without alcohol.

And then there’s the list of house rules. There are 70, just about every one worthy of a chortle.

There’s No. 21: Captain Crunch Should Be Admiral Crunch By Now.

No. 29: It’s More Fun If It Requires You To Sign A Waiver.

No. 70. Who Put The Alphabet In Alphabetical Order?

Why the House Rules? Just because. And definitely more fun than staring at a cell phone.

Food comes in small plates from Poquito, the tapas restaurant next door. Same kitchen, same owner. The warm goat cheese plate does more than warm your heart.

“This place is amazing,” Lockwood says. “It’s an absolute treasure. It has never disappointed.”

Obstacle No. 1 is located at 92 W. 8th St. Visit obstacleholland.com for more information.