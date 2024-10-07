Write About Rosa

Essay Contest Invites Student Reflection on Justice
City of Grand Rapids courtesy art.
In the heart of Grand Rapids stands a bronze sculpture honoring Rosa Parks in a public space that also bears her name— Rosa Parks Circle.
In a heartfelt tribute to her enduring legacy, the Grand Rapids Community Relations Commission and the Office of Equity and Engagement have announced a “Riding With Mrs. Parks” essay contest.
 Designed to inspire students in grades 9 through 12, the contest invites young writers to explore this year’s thought-provoking prompt: “If you had a chance to advocate for equity and equality with her, what would your initiative and goals be?” The prompt was selected to encourage young writers to envision a world where they stand alongside Rosa Parks in the fight for justice; an opportunity to delve into and research Parks and to reflect on their own aspirations for promoting equality within their schools, communities, and families.

The contest offers substantial rewards for the top submissions: $500 for first place, $300 for second, and $200 for third in each category (grades 9-10 and 11-12). This year’s contest is particularly significant, as December 1 marks the 69th anniversary of Rosa Parks’ courageous act of defiance on a Montgomery bus—a moment that ignited the Civil Rights Movement and transformed the nation.

Essay submissions are due by October 24, either via email at crc@grcity.us or postmarked by that date. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m. on December 5 during a special ceremony at Grand Rapids City Hall, City Commission Chambers, 9th Floor, 300 Monroe NW.

For more information, please visit this link. This contest invites the community to celebrate the legacy of Rosa Parks and inspires the next generation to continue her vital work.

