Write About Rosa

The contest offers substantial rewards for the top submissions: $500 for first place, $300 for second, and $200 for third in each category (grades 9-10 and 11-12). This year’s contest is particularly significant, as December 1 marks the 69th anniversary of Rosa Parks’ courageous act of defiance on a Montgomery bus—a moment that ignited the Civil Rights Movement and transformed the nation.

Essay submissions are due by October 24, either via email at crc@grcity.us or postmarked by that date. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m. on December 5 during a special ceremony at Grand Rapids City Hall, City Commission Chambers, 9th Floor, 300 Monroe NW.

For more information, please visit this link. This contest invites the community to celebrate the legacy of Rosa Parks and inspires the next generation to continue her vital work.