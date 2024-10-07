Write About Rosa

In the heart of Grand Rapids stands a bronze sculpture honoring Rosa Parks in a public space that also bears her name— Rosa Parks Circle.
In a heartfelt tribute to her enduring legacy, the Grand Rapids Community Relations Commission and the Office of Equity and Engagement have announced a “Riding With Mrs. Parks” essay contest.
Designed to inspire students in grades 9 through 12, the contest invites young writers to explore this year’s thought-provoking prompt: “If you had a chance to advocate for equity and equality with her, what would your initiative and goals be?” The prompt was selected to encourage young writers to envision a world where they stand alongside Rosa Parks in the fight for justice; an opportunity to delve into and research Parks and to reflect on their own aspirations for promoting equality within their schools, communities, and families.
