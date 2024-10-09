Taste of Generosity

As America grapples with the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene, 22 Michigan restaurants are uniting for a Day of Giving fundraiser. On Thursday, October 10, these establishments will donate all profits to the North Carolina Hospitality Workers Relief Fund and Mercy Chefs.

The catastrophic effects of the storm have led to significant loss of life, with over 215 confirmed fatalities as of October 7, 2024, more than half in North Carolina. The hospitality sector, crucial to the economy in regions like Western North Carolina and Georgia, has been severely affected, leaving many workers in dire situations.

“Western North Carolina and Georgia are beautiful regions of our country, and the restaurant and hospitality sector contribute to millions of dollars in economic activity, which is now destroyed,” said Jeff Lobdell, CEO of Restaurant Partners and chairman of the National Restaurant Association. “Our 22 restaurants are coordinating on October 10 so our valued customers can come together and help their fellow Americans.”

In addition to donating all food sales profits from October 10, participating restaurants encourage guests to contribute directly to the North Carolina Hospitality Workers Relief Fund and Mercy Chefs. Members of the 4GR8 Rewards loyalty program will also earn “double points” on purchases that day.

Restaurant Partners Management, LLC operates a range of independent restaurant brands throughout the metro Grand Rapids area and Traverse City, along with two beachfront hotels on East Grand Traverse Bay. Last year, the company held a similar drive to support victims of the Maui fires.

The North Carolina Hospitality Workers Relief Fund, managed by the NC Restaurant & Lodging Association Foundation, has provided vital financial assistance to hospitality employees for over a decade. Meanwhile, Mercy Chefs delivers prepared meals to disaster victims, volunteers, and first responders.

The community is encouraged to support this initiative by dining at one of the participating restaurants, which include Grand Rapids area favorites like Alebird Taphouse, Beltline Bar, Grand Coney, Real Food Cafe, Sundance Grill and more. For a complete list of the restaurants involved, visit 4gr8food.com.