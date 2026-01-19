A cider to smile about!

Sometimes the sweet smell of success has the scent of blackberries. Other times, it’s red wine and berries that catch your attention. And sometimes, it’s just peachy. If you haven’t guessed yet, we’re talking about ciders—specifically Sierra Rose Cellars in Kentwood, a cidery run by a family that has been quietly perfecting its craft and fermenting its way into the state’s beverage scene for more than two decades. It recently earned national attention when its Sangria Cider was named one of the top 12 hard ciders in the country by Foodie.com and Untapped.com.

That’s a pretty sweet nod for a small, family-run operation that started as a hobby. Before cider became their calling card, Bob and Rose Bonga were Amway employees who dabbled in home winemaking. What began in their basement turned into Cascade Winery, which opened about 23 years ago on 28th Street in Cascade Township.

“We started making wine and stuff at home,” Bob said. “The bigger it got, we decided to open our own place.”

Over the years, the Bongas opened and closed a few tasting rooms—one in Cascade, another in Rockford—but today, all operations run out of their production facility on Broadmoor Avenue in Kentwood. There, their son Roger oversees the day-to-day work of fermenting, blending, and bottling under the family’s three labels: Sierra Rose, Jaden James, and Kayla Ray.

While it’s grown to be the family business’ focus, cider wasn’t part of the original business plan. “We happened to get into the cider making by accident,” Bob said with a laugh. “And it’s blossomed very well.”

That “accident” happened around 2008, when Roger started experimenting with apples during the economic downturn. His early batches caught on fast. “People started liking it,” Bob said. “And it just took off from there.”

Today, the ciders have become their top sellers, distributed statewide and poured at a number of West Michigan restaurants and bars. At Alebird Taphouse in Byron Center, bartender Tony said the Bongas’ cider has earned a permanent spot on the menu. “They’re such great people,” he said. “We always keep a tap dedicated to Sierra Rose.”

The cider that’s been grabbing national attention is Sierra Rose Sangria. Chase Nobis, the brand manager, said the Sangria has been part of their lineup for a decade. “It’s always been my favorite of our 10 flavors,” he said. “Believe it or not, it’s actually our second-best seller. Blackberry is still the top request—for now.”

Bob and Rose, both in their seventies now, still come to the winery most days. They’ve handed much of the daily grind to Roger, but their fingerprints are still everywhere—from the flavor names to the company culture. Each label carries the name of one of their grandchildren: Sierra, Kayla, and Jaden. An interesting sidenote: all three grandkids attended the West Michigan Aviation Academy—two of them even earned pilot’s licenses. Sierra, the oldest at 23, lends her name to the brand that’s now soaring highest.

While the cider is available locally at Horrock’s, Siciliano’s Market, larger retailers, and local restaurants, it can also be ordered online through VinoShipper for fans outside the state.