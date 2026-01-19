Chicago-style eats meets stand-up

Grand Rapids’ northwest side is about to get a little funnier. After a decade in the burbs, the Sunday Night Funnies is returning to the city, finding a new home at the Chicago Beef Joint. The weekly comedy show kicks off Sunday, Jan. 25, marking its 18th year.

Brian B., the show’s creator and host, spent seven years performing in Wyoming before bringing the Funnies back. “From 2008 to 2016 we had eight great years here and it’s just a plus that we’re back on the northwest side of town where it all started,” he said. He added that the Chicago Beef Joint was the only venue in town that met all the needs of the show — from location and parking to menu and size — and that the restaurant’s enthusiasm made it an ideal fit.

“We are very excited to see the Sunday Night Funnies come to CBJ. We love supporting, live entertainment, including local comedians!” said Peter Krupp of CDKI Dining, the parent company of Chicago Beef Joint.

Opened in 2023 at 822 Ottawa Ave NW, Chicago Beef Joint has quickly become the city’s go-to spot for Chicago-style cuisine. Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago dogs, loaded fries, and house cocktails are served in a lively, casual atmosphere. With weekly live music and other entertainment, the restaurant provides an energetic backdrop for an evening of comedy.

The Sunday Night Funnies is free and open to all, featuring a mix of comedians from Michigan and around the country. Shows start at 7 p.m. every Sunday, pairing classic Chicago eats with stand-up comedy for a night that’s sure to leave both your stomach and your funny bone satisfied.