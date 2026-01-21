City urges Grand Rapids residents to prepare for dangerous cold

As winter tightens its grip on West Michigan, dangerously cold temperatures are expected to settle over Grand Rapids this weekend, prompting city officials to urge residents to take steps now to protect themselves, their homes and those most vulnerable to extreme cold.

The City of Grand Rapids is reminding residents that preparation can prevent emergencies, from frozen pipes and house fires to hypothermia and frostbite.

Warming shelters available

Residents without adequate heat are encouraged to seek shelter. Emergency warming centers and shelters are available throughout the city. Residents can find the nearest location by clicking online resources or calling 211. In life-threatening situations, officials urge residents to dial 911.

The Grand Rapids Public Library and its branches also serve as warming centers during regular operating hours. While not designated as emergency shelters, library staff can help connect individuals to additional resources before closing for safety reasons.

Protect your pipes

Frozen pipes can lead to costly repairs and water damage. The city recommends residents take the following precautions:

Keep thermostats set to at least 55 degrees, even when away from home.

Open cupboard doors under sinks to allow warm air to circulate.

Wrap or insulate exposed pipes in unheated areas.

Let a slow drip of cold water run from the faucet farthest from the water meter.

Know the location of your home’s shutoff valve in case a pipe bursts.

Heating safety: Avoid fires

The Grand Rapids Fire Department periodically responds to fires caused by alternative heating sources, particularly unattended propane and portable heaters. These incidents often result in significant property damage and the displacement of residents.

To reduce the risk of fire, residents are advised to:

Never leave space heaters or propane heaters unattended.

Keep heaters at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn.

Avoid heating unfinished spaces such as attics or garages with portable heaters.

Never use extension cords with space heaters.

Ensure proper ventilation when using fuel-burning heaters.

Install and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors monthly.

Residents may schedule a free home safety assessment and smoke or carbon monoxide detector installation by calling 311 or 616-456-3000.

Bring pets indoors

City officials remind residents that if it is too cold for people, it is too cold for pets. Animals should be brought indoors and provided with warm bedding. Prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures can cause hypothermia and frostbite in pets.

Prevent frostbite and hypothermia

To reduce health risks during extreme cold:

Limit time outdoors and dress in layers.

Cover exposed skin, including hands, ears and face.

Watch for signs of frostbite, including numbness, white or grayish skin, or a firm or waxy texture.

Seek medical attention immediately if symptoms occur.

Additional winter safety tips

The city also recommends:

Keeping gas tanks at least half full to prevent fuel line freeze-ups.

Avoiding cruise control when driving on icy roads.

Signing up for local emergency alerts at grandrapidsmi.gov/EmergencyAlerts.

Residents can find more winter safety information by downloading the city’s Winter Preparedness Guide in English or Spanish or by calling 311 or 616-456-3000.