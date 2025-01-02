Celebrated Chef Centered Dining

For those eager to experience the culinary expertise of Michelin-starred chefs and James Beard Award winners, it’s worth the trip to PostBoy in New Buffalo. Known for its innovative, elevated cuisine, the restaurant, led by Chef James Galbraith, is once again raising the bar with its 2025 Guest Chef Series. The series will feature a rotating lineup of acclaimed chefs from across the country, each bringing their Michelin and James Beard accolades to collaborate on one-night-only, exclusive dining events.

The upcoming series includes a range of top-tier talent, from James Beard Award semifinalists to Michelin-starred chefs, promising a diverse and unforgettable culinary experience in the heart of the Midwest.

After a successful debut collaboration in November 2024 with Chef Zachary Engel of Chicago’s Michelin-starred Galit, the series promises even more star-studded culinary experiences throughout the Winter and Spring of 2025. The upcoming lineup includes renowned chefs from across the country, including Boston, Cincinnati, and Chicago.

Kicking off in January, the series will feature Chef David Posey of Elske in Chicago, a Michelin-starred restaurant known for its modern, Danish-inspired American cuisine. Posey, a James Beard Award semifinalist, will collaborate with Galbraith on a six-course menu highlighting both classic favorites and inventive new creations. Guests can expect dishes such as duck liver tarts, fried devil prawns with Lanzhou chili oil, and Duroc pork with curried apple and golden beet soubise.

The exclusive dinner will take place at PostBoy, located at 207 N Whittaker St in New Buffalo, on Sunday, January 12. Tickets for the six-course dinner, which includes wine pairings, are priced at $120 per person, plus gratuity and tax. A wine pairing for each course is available for an additional $50, with cocktails offered a la carte. Tickets can be purchased via Tock.

The full 2025 lineup includes additional culinary icons and restaurant legends, each bringing their unique styles and expertise to the table. The upcoming dates include:

Thursday, February 6 – Chef Matt Jennings of Full Heart Hospitality (Boston) Known for his bold cooking and commitment to New England’s seasonal ingredients, Chef Jennings has earned four James Beard Award nominations and authored Homegrown: Cooking From My New England Roots.

Sunday, March 2 – Chef David Jackman of Wildweed (Cincinnati) Chef Jackman brings his experience from Michelin-starred kitchens around the world to Cincinnati with his innovative pasta dishes at Wildweed, his brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Thursday, April 24 – Chef John Manion of El Che/Brasero (Chicago) Chef Manion's passion for South American flavors shines through his Chicago-based restaurants, including the highly acclaimed El Che, a wood-fired Argentinean-American steakhouse.

Thursday, May 8 – Chef Stephen Gillanders of S.K.Y. Restaurant/Apolonia/Valhalla (Chicago) Chef Gillanders, known for his globally inspired American cuisine, will bring his innovative approach to PostBoy with dishes that highlight locally sourced ingredients combined with inventive techniques.

For more information and to reserve tickets for these exclusive dining events, visit Tock or PostBoy’s website.