Fun Things to Do This Weekend and Beyond

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? From art exhibitions and live music to sports and community events, Grand Rapids has something for everyone. Here’s your guide to the weekend’s highlights, listed in the order they take place:

Thursday, January 2

Lowell Arts 2024 Artist Market

Time: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location: Lowell Arts, 223 W. Main St., Lowell, MI

Admission: Free

The Lowell Arts Artist Market is a great place to find unique, handcrafted gifts by Michigan artists. Featuring pottery, paintings, photography, jewelry, textiles, glasswork, and more, this seasonal market transforms the gallery into a vibrant retail space. Whether you’re shopping for a special occasion or just browsing, there’s something for everyone.

Friday, January 3

Grand Rapids Gold vs. Long Island Nets

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

Basketball fans can cheer on the Grand Rapids Gold as they open their season against the Long Island Nets. Don’t miss the action at Van Andel Arena!

Saturday, January 4

Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink

Time: All day (check availability for skate sessions)

Location: Rosa Parks Circle, Grand Rapids, MI

Admission: Includes free skate rental

Head to Rosa Parks Circle for a day of ice skating at one of Grand Rapids’ most popular winter spots. With free skate rentals included, it’s perfect for all skill levels—whether you’re a seasoned skater or a first-timer.

Grand Rapids Gold vs. Westchester Knicks

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

Catch another exciting game as the Grand Rapids Gold take on the Westchester Knicks at Van Andel Arena. Show your support for the team and enjoy the live action!

The Reverend Jesse Ray Live at Rapid River Stillhouse

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: 401 Stocking Ave. NW

Get ready for a high-energy night of Americana rock and roots music with The Reverend Jesse Ray at Rapid River Stillhouse. Known for his electrifying rock ‘n’ roll performances, Jesse Ray will bring his Southern rock and blues influences to the stage for an unforgettable show. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his music, this is an event you won’t want to miss!

80s Night with Starfarm at Billy’s Lounge

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Billy’s Lounge, 1437 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Get ready for a totally tubular night at Billy’s Lounge with Starfarm, the ultimate ’80s cover band. Relive the magic of Madonna, Michael Jackson, Journey, and more. It’s a night of nostalgia you won’t want to miss!

Sunday, January 5

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Viewing Party

Time: 8:20 p.m.

Location: Your favorite local bar or pub

Catch the Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings in a critical NFC North showdown. The game has major playoff implications, so head to your local bar or pub to cheer on the Lions with fellow fans.

Ongoing

Lee Alexander McQueen & Ann Ray: Rendez-Vous at GRAM

Dates: Now–January 12, 2025

Location: Grand Rapids Art Museum

Explore the creative collaboration between British fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen and French photographer Ann Ray at this stunning exhibition. Featuring over 50 McQueen designs and nearly 70 photographs, it’s a rare glimpse into McQueen’s artistic genius.

Lowell Arts 2024 Artist Market

If you can’t make it Thursday, the Artist Market continues throughout the weekend.

Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink

Skate sessions are available daily—check schedules for exact times!

No matter your interests, Grand Rapids offers something for everyone this weekend. Grab your friends and family, and make the most of it!