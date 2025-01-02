Bourbon, Dragons, & Awards

Raise a glass to another truly legendary creation! New Holland Brewing and Spirts’ Dragon’s Milk X Dungeons & Dragons Origin Mead Cask has been named one of the Best Finished Whiskeys of 2024 by Breaking Bourbon, a leading authority on American whiskey.

This prestigious recognition highlights the extraordinary blend of innovation, bold flavor, and craftsmanship behind this limited-edition bourbon released to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic role-playing game.

“This is an amazing recognition for our New Holland Distilling team! We are honored to be recognized by such an awesome and genuine organization. The mead cask aging process is nothing short of a labor of love and commitment,” said New Company CEO Brett Vanderkamp.

The company started distilling spirits in 2005 and has been making whiskey since 2008. Since starting its distilling journey, New Holland has pushed the boundaries of craft spirits, racking up an impressive roster of accolades.

Its Barrel Bourbon won a bronze medal at the 2021 U.S. Open Whiskey and Spirits Championship, gold medals at both the International Whiskey Competition and the American Distilling Institute, and silver medals from the Beverage Tasting Institute and International Craft Spirit Awards. It also received a Master of Bourbon medal at the Spirits Business Masters – American Whiskey.

The Dragon’s Milk Origin Small Batch Bourbon was awarded a double gold medal at the 2022 New York International Spirits Competition, “Best in Class” bourbon at the 2023 American Distilling Institute’s International Spirits Competition, and a platinum medal at Fred Minnick’s 2023 Ascot Awards.

Its Beer Barrel Rye has also earned gold medals at various spirit competitions, while the Malt House Malt Whiskey received a silver medal from the American Distilling Institute. Additionally, New Holland Spirits was named Michigan Bourbon Distillery of the Year at the 2023 New York International Spirits Competition.

The recognition of Dragon’s Milk Origin Mead Cask underscores the distillery’s relentless pursuit of excellence, blending tradition with innovation in a way that resonates with both whiskey lovers and the ever-expanding D&D community.

Finished in barrels that once held house-made mead, this bourbon channels the spirit of the game with its complex layers of honey, malted grain, and stone fruit, balanced by rich undertones of leather, roasted coffee, and dark chocolate. Bottled at 100 proof, it embodies the character and depth that both D&D fans and whiskey enthusiasts can appreciate.

With only 1,500 bottles in circulation, this rare release is bound to be a collector’s item.