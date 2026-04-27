Capone’s: Leave your heaters at the door!

The allure of a speakeasy in downtown Muskegon is heightened if you’re privy to the legend that Al Capone owned a home in nearby Lakewood Club.

Capone’s Speakeasy and Restaurant, located at 794 Pine St, tantalizes the imagination with frequenting a forbidden establishment during the dangerous era of prohibition.

Once you find the intentionally obscure entrance, you might feel a bit of risk by just walking through the door. To prepare yourself, be sure to read the Etiquette sign before stepping inside. This is also the most visible tip-off for the entrance. While waiting for my dinner companion, I watched a fellow first-time patron travel through the hall several times. She paused right in front of the door and still needed to ask for directions!

My menu choices had already been decided before my visit. Fortunately, Capone’s website, jpn-restaurants.com, displays pictures of their menu items. After spotting the “Detroiter” my decision was easy. Any pizza that disheveled looking is sure to be delish. Layers of cheese along with a variety of pepperoni created what I now consider as the best pizza in Muskegon. The Sicilian crust, which is their most popular option, even heated up well the next day.

After a very fulfilling meal I found myself reflecting on which course had been the best. Did the Bootlegger cocktail steal the show? The conclusion…any one of the priced-just-right tastings were worth returning for, right down to the meatballs. But the Tiramisu, big enough to share and boasting our local Aldea espresso, really takes the cake!

Capone’s Speakeasy and Restaurant is sure to satiate any food enthusiast’s appetite for flavor and atmosphere. The Big Fella will be watching from behind the bar. You can visit Tuesday-Thursday 3-9 p.m., or Friday & Saturday 3-10 p.m. Just remember to leave your heaters at the door!