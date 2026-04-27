St. Cecilia welcomes ’90s hitmaker

Joan Osborne brings her unmistakable voice and genre-blurring artistry to West Michigan on Thursday, April 30, 2026, when she makes her debut at St. Cecilia Music Center’s Royce Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

The multi–Grammy-nominated singer—best known for her 1995 breakthrough “One of Us”—will headline an evening that highlights the full breadth of her career, from soul- and blues-tinged originals to reimagined interpretations drawn from her acclaimed Bob Dylan projects and beyond.

“We are excited to welcome Joan Osborne to the Royce Auditorium Stage, one of the most recognized artists for her incredible musical talent, amazing versatility, and her unforgettable voice. She will be making her debut in West Michigan on April 30,” said Executive and Artistic Director Cathy Holbrook.

The multi–Grammy-nominated artist became a 1990s cultural phenomenon, propelled by that unforgettable refrain—“What if God was one of us, just a stranger on the bus…”—a deceptively simple lyric that landed with unusual force in popular culture, prompting questions about divinity.

While the song may have made her a household name, Osborne’s career has never been defined by it alone. Over the decades she has moved fluidly through rock, soul, blues, country, and Americana, building a catalog that favors interpretation as much as authorship. Her work consistently resists being pinned to a single genre or moment in time.

Her St. Cecilia program reflects that same range. The evening will include selections from her Bob Dylan-focused projects, including Dylanology Live, alongside material from an upcoming April 2026 recording and a revisiting of songs that first established her voice in the broader cultural landscape.

Rather than a nostalgia set, Osborne’s performances tend to feel more like ongoing conversation than retrospective. She has earned particular recognition for her interpretations of Bob Dylan, where familiar songs are reframed with a stripped-down clarity that often reveals new emotional edges without altering their core.

That interpretive approach aligns closely with the programming philosophy at St. Cecilia Music Holbrook has emphasized bringing world-class performers into a space that prioritizes intimacy and acoustic detail, allowing nuance and restraint to carry as much weight as volume or spectacle.

Event Details

When: Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Royce Auditorium, St. Cecilia Music Center

Tickets: $60 / $45 / $30

If you miss Osborne, the Acoustic Café Folk Series continues with guitarist Leo Kottke on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. Known for his intricate fingerstyle technique and wry, genre-defying compositions, Kottke’s performances balance virtuosity with an understated sense of humor and looseness that has made him a cult favorite for decades.

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center series also continues with two remaining programs: Quintet Revelations on Thursday, April 16, and Schubertiade on Thursday, May 14. Both performances, beginning at 7:30 p.m., showcase chamber works that highlight ensemble interplay, structural precision, and interpretive depth across the classical repertoire.

Across both series, the final stretch of the season underscores what has long defined St. Cecilia’s approach: thoughtful programming, stylistic range, and a commitment to presenting music in an environment where detail matters as much as performance. Tickets and additional information are available at scmcgr.org/concerts.