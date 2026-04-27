Tulip Time adds new attractions to longtime traditions

In Holland, May brings the return of Tulip Time—and with it, clog dancing, parades and more tulips than the city can count.

The 10-day festival runs May 1–10, 2026, turning downtown Holland and nearby parks into a hub of live entertainment, cultural exhibits and seasonal events anchored by millions of blooming tulips. Parades wind through the streets, drawing crowds to watch participants in traditional Dutch attire perform dances in wooden clogs, a long-running festival staple that blends heritage and pageantry.

Across the city, Tulip Time stretches well beyond a single venue or ticket. Events are spread within a roughly four-mile radius of downtown, with visitors able to pick and choose from individually ticketed experiences, performances and attractions.

Among the new additions this year is “Dutch Life on Display,” an exhibit at the Van Raalte Farmhouse highlighting traditional Dutch clothing and craftsmanship. Live music returns across select evenings, while the Tulip Immersion Garden continues as a walk-through installation featuring thousands of tulips arranged in curated displays.

A major new activation space, the Holland Ice Park at 71 E. 6th St., will also debut during the festival’s run. Programming there includes morning yoga sessions, Storytime with Herrick District Library, Tulip Train barrel rides and concessions. The site is adjacent to Window on the Waterfront Park, one of the city’s key tulip-viewing areas.

Tulip Time remains a cashless, pay-as-you-go festival, with each event ticketed separately rather than under a single admission pass.

Beyond the tulips



The Holland Garden Club’s annual Standard Flower Show also returns, themed “Windmills & Wooden Shoes,” with floral designs, photography and garden entries on display at the Holland Armory May 5–8.

More information and schedules are available at tuliptime.com.