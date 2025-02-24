Brunch Just Got Better

A popular brunch destination in Grand Rapids will debut a new menu on February 25. The updated offerings feature a variety of dishes and beverages designed to appeal to both regular guests and newcomers.

Founded in 2019, Morning Belle has built a reputation for its vibrant dishes, fresh ingredients, and welcoming atmosphere. The restaurant prioritizes culinary quality, hospitality, and community engagement, aiming to provide a memorable brunch experience.

“I’m thrilled to join the Morning Belle team and look forward to crafting memorable brunch experiences for our guests,” said Wes Davis, the new Corporate Culinary Manager. “Our focus will continue to deliver a great experience everyday but also seasonal features and holiday related specials,” Davis said. With a wealth of experience and a passion for innovation, Chef Davis is poised to guide Morning Belle into its next phase of growth. The restaurant also plans to expand, with new locations expected to open later this year. More details about this expansion will be shared in the coming weeks.

Now, for the exciting news for brunch enthusiasts: The new menu includes several notable additions. Among them is the shareable “Chit Chats,” light, doughnut-style holes perfect for social gatherings. The Waffle BLT Sliders offer a twist on the classic sandwich, served on sugar pearl waffles and topped with hot honey schmear. The Goat Cheese Gardener’s Toast features locally sourced mushrooms, avocado, goat cheese fondue, and micro basil, while the Smoked Salmon Prosciutto Toast combines cold smoked salmon, crispy prosciutto, and a caper dill schmear.

The menu also expands the lunch offerings with options like Truffled Mushroom Hash, a savory blend of locally sourced mushrooms; the Burnt Ends Pork Sandwich, featuring tender pork; and the Goat Cheese Mushroom Melt, which combines creamy goat cheese with sautéed mushrooms. To complement these dishes, the new Sunrise Sparks Natural Energy Drinks provide a refreshing boost.

Morning Belle has partnered with local suppliers to elevate the quality of its dishes. Pebble Creek Mushrooms will provide fresh mushrooms, Green Village Farm will supply produce, and McClure’s Pickles and Bloody Mary Mix will add a tangy touch to brunch favorites. These partnerships highlight the restaurant’s commitment to supporting local businesses and offering fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Morning Belle’s excellence has been recognized in the community. In 2024, the restaurant was named “Best Brunch” in Grand Rapids Magazine’s reader poll, a testament to its strong offerings and service.

Morning Belle is open daily 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. with locations in Breton Village, 1962 Breton Rd SE; on East Beltline at 1600 E Beltline Ave NE; and 434 Bridge St. NW.

The new menu will be available starting February 25. For more information, visit morningbellebrunch.com.