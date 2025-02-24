Need A Summer Job?

The City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is now hiring full and part-time lifeguards for the 2025 season. As in years past, the department will provide free American Red Cross certifications for applicants who are not already certified.

This is the fourth year the department has offered the courses and certifications – which are valid for two years – for free. The courses teach skills including water rescues, CPR, AED, First Aid, and more which result in five different certifications upon completion and testing.

“Our lifeguards are key to ensuring visitors stay safe and enjoy their time at City pools. Not only do they provide a life-saving service, they’re also at the forefront of connecting with community members in a unique way,” said Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt. “We’re happy to continue offering free lifeguard certification to ensure new candidates can apply for this opportunity.”

While there are a variety of lifeguard classes available in West Michigan every year, the cost can be a barrier with prices reaching up to $275.

To be eligible for the free certification, participants who successfully pass the multi-day course must work as a lifeguard at one of the City’s three public pools at Briggs, Martin Luther King and Richmond Park for the 2025 pool season. City lifeguard wages begin at $15 per hour.

Pre-application is required to be eligible for the certification courses. Prospective lifeguards, who must be 15 years old or older, can apply online HERE. An aquatics manager will work with applicants to schedule a certification course if needed.