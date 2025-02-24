Comedy for a Cause

Alpha Grand Rapids is inviting the community to its annual comedy night fundraiser on Saturday, March 15, at 7 p.m. at GLC LIVE at 20 Monroe. This year’s event promises an evening of laughter and heart, featuring comedian Jonnie W., whose relatable humor and unique blend of music and off-beat standup have made him a standout in both corporate and entertainment circles. Known for his tours with Nate Bargatze and viral Drybar Comedy specials, Jonnie has performed in 48 states and been featured on Sirius XM. His award-winning comedy guarantees an unforgettable night that will leave attendees talking long after the show ends.

The event serves as an essential fundraiser for Alpha Grand Rapids, which provides holistic support to mothers and fathers in need. Located at the corner of Division and Brown Streets, Alpha is home to both the Women’s Center and Men’s Center, offering services such as one-on-one mentoring, parenting classes, GED completion, and English as a Second Language programs. The organization also provides material resources like diapers, formula, and clothing to families facing financial hardships. In 2024, Alpha served 1,412 families, and these vital services are made possible by the generosity of volunteers and donors.

Fundraisers like Comedy Night play a crucial role in ensuring Alpha can continue offering its essential services to the community. In addition to the comedy, attendees can look forward to surprise activities throughout the evening, making it an event not to be missed.

Tickets are on sale now, and all proceeds benefit Alpha’s programs. For more information and to learn how you can get involved, visit www.alphagrandrapids.org.