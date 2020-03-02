Biggby offers discounts, festive latte for birthday celebration

A Michigan coffee shop is turning 25 this month.

To celebrate 25 years in business, Biggby Coffee will offer deals on classic lattes, signature Bragel sandwiches and more. The monthlong celebration will culminate with a blowout on March 25, when Biggby cafés around the country will offer hot or iced 16-ounce beverages for just 99 cents until 7 p.m.

“Delighting our customers with delicious drinks served with a smile has been at the heart of Biggby’s purpose every day for 25 years,” said Bob Fish, co-CEO. “We have logged more than two decades of innovation, and we’re not done yet. Biggby will continue to bring customers new flavors, stand by the fan favorites that have built our business and deliver that promise in a sustainable and environmentally conscious way.”

Biggby fans also can indulge in the Confetti Cake Latte, a birthday cake-inspired drink that combines baked cake notes and espresso for a unique birthday treat.

“This is an incredible milestone in the history of a company that started with just one store in 1995,” said Mike McFall, co-CEO of Biggby Coffee. “Celebrating 25 years means so much as we reflect on the Biggby family we’ve built with our customers, communities and franchise partners alike — a family that will grow as we welcome the next generation of talented owner-operators.”

Over the last 25 years, Biggby has grown to 240 stores in 11 states and revenue topping $140 million in 2019.