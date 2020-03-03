Distillery hosting pop-up shop for International Women’s Day

A collection of vendors will gather at Eastern Kille Distillery for a pop-up event celebrating International Women’s Day this weekend.

Attendees will have the opportunity to discover and support local women-owned businesses while sipping cocktails, according to one of the event vendors, Alyson Caillaud-Jones, co-owner of Chartreuse Sisters bakery.

The event will be held from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Eastern Kille Distillery, formerly Gray Skies Distillery, at 700 Ottawa Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

More information and updates are available at the event’s Facebook page.

Vendors

Cellar Door Preserves

Nutcase Vegan Meats

Chartreuse Sisters

Notso Queso

Pauls’ Moms’ Cookies

Donut Garden

Spera Foods

Cyclops Bakeshop

Lark by Kate Bolt