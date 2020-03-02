Las Vegas-based sandwich shop opens in Cascade

A husband-and-wife team is opening a local franchise of a fast-casual sandwich shop known for its turkey subs.

Franchisees Ann Hall and Trever Hall, of 2nd Chance Development, are opening a location of Las Vegas-based Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop at 6539 28th St. SE in Cascade Township on Monday, according to Ann Hall.

The location — which is in the D&W plaza across from Noto’s Old World Italian Dining — formerly housed a Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin-Robbins.

Grand Haven-based Westwind Construction is the project’s contractor and has been working since last fall to convert the building to the new concept.

Trever Hall will manage the store with Evan Galle as assistant manager.

The owners still are hiring for the location, which will have 25-30 employees.

The Halls plan to open two more West Michigan locations in the next couple of years.

Founded in Delaware in 1976, Capriotti’s has 106 corporate and franchise locations in 16 states.

The chain serves sandwiches, including meatball subs, cheesesteaks, pastrami and its signature sandwich, The Bobbie, which features oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo.

Capriotti’s also offers salads, soups, cookies and brownies.

Online ordering is available, as well as delivery through Uber Eats, Doordash and Postmates, and catering through EZ Cater.

Hours for the location are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.