‘Balcony’ bar opens in Grand Rapids

There’s a new “retro-themed” bar in downtown Grand Rapids.

Amway Grand Plaza has opened IDC, a “speakeasy-inspired” bar on the second-floor balcony of the hotel’s historic Pantlind Wing, at 187 Monroe Ave. NW, according to the hotel yesterday.

IDC stands for “I don’t care,” which is meant to be a tongue-in-cheek answer to questions like, “Where do you want to get drinks tonight?” or “What do you want to do later?”

The bar’s concept is “an ode to the ‘70s and primed to deliver an experience unlike any other,” said George Aquino, VP and managing director, AHC+Hospitality.

“Those in the know will appreciate the all-season indoor-outdoor space — a rare find in Grand Rapids — and groovy tunes from decades past,” Aquino said.

Customers will find a door with a keypad requesting the secret passcode of the month. People can sign up to receive the monthly passcode online.

Inside, patrons will find special effect lighting from revolving disco balls and hits from the ‘70s. Interior furnishings are a combination of contemporary and art deco themes.

The cocktail menu features new takes on classic concoctions, like the Harvey Wallbanger, tequila sunrise and best amaretto sour, and a rotating monthly special.

Beer and wine selections are also available, as well as a small plates menu.

The bar’s indoor space can accommodate up to 25, and the glass-covered outdoor balcony area — open year-round with outdoor heaters — is split into two sections and can accommodate up to 90.

IDC is open from 4 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday through Saturday.

Photo via fb.com