Our top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a “mind-blowing” magic show — and much more.

“Amaze & Amuse”

(Friday)

This is a “modern-day magic show” with comedy, “mind-blowing magic” and “lots of audience participation.”

The magic show is on Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Wealthy Theatre. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Photo via fb.com.

Horror Shack

(Saturday)

This Halloween party will feature “five floors of freaky frights” and “everything horror movies are made of.” The night will include a costume contest, photo booth and DJs at five venues.

The party is on Oct. 26 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The B.O.B.

Monster’s Ball

(Saturday)

The ball will feature “haunted performances” by stilt walkers, aerialists, acrobats, illusionists, fire performers and govana dancers.

The 21-and-over ball is on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. at 20 Monroe Live.

Ethnic Heritage Festival

(Saturday)

This day of “cultural celebration” will feature performances, dance, music, storytelling, presentations and traditional foods.

The festival is on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

Food, Wine & All That Jazz

(Friday)

“Dust off your dancing shoes” and sample more than 400 domestic wine and beer selections “all for one ticket price.” Come “dressed to impress” in 1920s-inspired fashion.

The event is on Oct. 25 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Bonus picks

“Fork Fest celebrates West Michigan’s bounty”

“Buckle up for the Grand Rapids Improv Festival”

“Grand Rapids Feminist Film Festival coming to Wealthy Theatre”

“24 Hour Theater preparing Halloween Edition”

“‘Frozen Jr.’ is taking the stage”

“Garage Bar hosting Halloween Block Party”

“GRAM is exhibiting ‘The Art of Wordless Storytelling’”

Project 1 Closing Celebration

Mix It Up Exhibition Opening

Ghosts of Grand Rapids Tours

“Spooky Stories”

Just Wicked

“Tristan & Isolde”

“Demons”

“Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Dream Tour”

Enchanted Evening: Fall Formal

Halloween Bar Crawl

A Haunting We Will Grow

Boutiques of West Michigan

Home, Family and Wellness Expo

Family Fun Halloween Night

Spooky Saturday

Zoo Goes Boo!

Hallowee-Ones

Monster Mash

Alger Heights Halloween 5k and 10 k