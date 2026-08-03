Children’s book explores the recipe for kindness

A Byron Center children’s book author has created a recipe for kindness in her newest picture book, Kindness Lemonade.

Kristina VanAtta’s second book uses the process of making lemonade as a way to introduce young readers to the ideas that help build strong friendships: empathy, kindness and a sense of belonging. Through interactive storytelling, the book invites children and the adults reading with them to talk about treating others with care and celebrating differences.

VanAtta, who focuses on creating stories that inspire kindness and social-emotional learning, said her own experience as a mother has shaped the way she approaches her work.

“Treating others with kindness has always been important to me and even more so now that I’m a mom,” says VanAtta. “My hope is that this book inspires children to include others, celebrate differences, and recognize that even the smallest acts of kindness can have a lasting impact.”

The book follows VanAtta’s debut picture book, Ice Cream Kindness, continuing her focus on helping young readers develop empathy and discover the joy of making the world a kinder place through storytelling.

With Kindness Lemonade, VanAtta hopes to give families, educators and caregivers a way to start meaningful conversations with children about kindness and the ways they can make others feel valued.

Kindness Lemonade will be available beginning Aug. 4, 2026, through Amazon and other online retailers.