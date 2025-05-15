Get out and golf!

While Michigan winters can be a drag for avid golfers, when spring rolls around, the Mitten State continues to shine as a haven for golfers.

Michigan is in the top five for most golf courses in the country with more than 850, and many of them are stationed in the western half of the state, including a huge portion within a quick drive from downtown Grand Rapids.

Nationwide, golf participation has grown for seven straight years, surpassing 28 million golfers in 2024, an increase of 1.5 million golfers, the largest single-season increase since 2000, according to the National Golf Foundation. And Grand Rapids is no different, with area clubs hitting record membership levels.

From the prestigious private country clubs in the Grand Rapids area to some of the premier public courses, there are plenty of options for golfers at any level of handicap.

There’s a long, rich history of golf history in Grand Rapids, starting with Kent Country Club, which dates to 1896 when it was called Grand Rapids Golf Course on the shores of Fisk Lake in East Grand Rapids. It moved to its current location along Plainfield Avenue in 1901 and remains one of the oldest country clubs in the country.

There are three other private country clubs that are the cream of the crop in the Grand Rapids area: Blythefield Country Club, Cascade Hills Country Club and Egypt Valley Country Club. (Editor’s Note: See the sidebar for more information on the four private clubs.)

The history even extends to municipal courses, like the City of Grand Rapids’ Indian Trails Golf Club, 2776 Kalamazoo Ave SE, which opened in 1928 and nears its centennial. While its course is perfect for beginners and high-handicappers, the driving range and free-to-use pitching and putting greens make it a great destination for golfers of all abilities looking to hone their games.

Staying true to the public municipal courses, Kent County’s Kaufman Golf Course, 4807 Clyde Park Ave. in Wyoming, which like Indian Trails plays great for golfers of all levels and is maintained meticulously for a publicly owned course. It, too, has a driving range for the public.

Both Indian Trails and Kaufman offer in-reason rates of under $50 for 18 holes and a cart and $25 for nine.

Another Grand Rapids gem of a course open to the public is Boulder Creek Golf Club. The gorgeous course offers a challenging mix of holes and landscapes for golfers of all types. A round of 18 with a cart can be hand for under $50 if you start after 3 p.m. on a weekend, but other times are under $70.

Boulder Creek Golf Club’s proximity to Blythefield can make it seem like it plays above its weight as well, especially the weekend the country club hosts the Meijer LPGA Classic, which returns to Blythefield hosts for the 11th year in a row this year.

Boulder Creek also has a decent restaurant attached for some solid 19th hole enjoyment.

For those who are avid golfers in the area, they’d be remiss not to visit the trio of Mike DeVries-designed courses: The Mines, Diamond Springs and Pilgrim’s Run. The Mines is in extreme proximity to downtown at 330 Covell Ave. SW and is a fantastic afternoon escape from the hustle and bustle of downtown. The course is extremely hilly and can be a tough walk.

Diamond Springs and Pilgrim’s Run are a bit of a drive, Hamilton and Pierson, respectively, but Pilgrim’s Run especially is worth the 30-minute drive as it might be the best public course in the area.

For golfers who want the luxury of a country club membership but might want to play an array of courses is the Redwater Group, which includes Watermark Country Club, Macatawa Golf Club, Muskegon Country Club, Stonewater Country Club, Sunnybrook Country Club, Thousand Oaks Golf Club. The group also includes the fantastic courses Thornapple Pointe and Ravines Golf Club and nine restaurants around the area.

Although another bit of a drive from downtown, Saskatoon Golf Club in Alto is a mega bargain with 45 holes in five nine-hole configurations.

There’s also The Meadows, Grand Valley State University’s course. With a collegiate team playing there, it is a solid challenge for golfers and always well-manicured for a decent price.

Beyond those, there is a plethora of golf courses within an hour of downtown Grand Rapids, and plenty more beautiful course if the option is there. Like the beauty of Michigan in general, the amazing golf courses of Grand Rapids are a hidden gem.

A championship weekend

In June, the LPGA brings the Meijer LPGA Classic back to West Michigan for the 11th year in a row at Blythefield Country Club.

The week-long event begins Monday, June 9, withe the first practice rounds. Wednesday is a Pro-Am before the course opens to the public to attend the actual tournament from Thursday to Sunday. Tickets are available for as low as $10 per day, or a $25 tournament-long pass.

Founded in 2014, the tournament provides West Michiganders the ability to watch world-class golf in the pristine setting of Blythefield. The tournament has maintained a commitment to being an affordable attraction for West Michigan families, from the low-priced tickets to affordable concession products.

And those looking to watch incredible golf are not to be disappointed. A $3 million purse attracts a field of the best-of-the-best women golfers, like Lexi Thompson and last year’s winner, Lilia Vu, the 2023 LPGA Player of the Year.

It’s about a lot more than golf too, as the tournament helps raise funds for Meijer’s Simply Give program, to the tune of more than $12 million in its first 10 years.

“Reflecting on the past 10 years, it’s been wonderful to see the Meijer LPGA Classic truly flourish into one of the biggest events on the LPGA Tour, and we’re grateful to all who’ve made it a spectacular tournament year after year,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said following last year’s tournament. “This tournament goes beyond the golf course, making a substantial impact on hunger relief through our Simply Give program and helping to keep our local food pantry shelves stocked for families in need. From the players to our spectators, community partners, and volunteers, the impact of this event continues to make a difference for our neighbors in need.”

There is also a corresponding Meijer LPGA Classic 5K Run & Walk, which includes tickets to the tournament, and a Junior Clinic, held at nearby Boulder Creek Golf Club.

A West Michigan golf empire

Started in 1998, Redwater Group has assembled an eclectic mix of private and public courses as well as a portfolio of excellent restaurants.

Anybody can play the group’s two public courses: Thornapple Pointe, 7211 48th St SE, Grand Rapids, by the airport and Ravines Golf Club in Saugatuck. There are also five indoor golf simulator facilities spread out among the courses that are open to the public.

A membership at one of the private clubs at RedWater also provides access to five other private courses. The courses are:

Macatawa Golf Club, 4600 Macatawa Legends Blvd, Holland

Muskegon Country Club, 2801 Lakeshore Dr, Muskegon,

StoneWater Country Club, 7177 Kalamazoo Ave SE Suite A, Caledonia

Sunnybrook Country Club, 624 Port Sheldon St SW, Grandville

Thousand Oaks, 4100 Thousand Oaks Dr NE, Grand Rapids

Watermark Country Club, 1600 Galbraith Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Along with the normal membership options, including pool only options, RedWater members also get discounted memberships to RedWater Fitness and 10% the groups restaurants.

RedWater also has a fun set of restaurants that are open to the public, including the standalone Gravity Taphouse and Grille on the East Beltline and Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant in Holland.

But its the likes of Cork at Watermark and Reds at Thousand Oaks that help make the restaurant group a solid option for dining in Grand Rapids.

A true country club experience

In Grand Rapids, there are four elite country clubs, the places you can go and live the stereotypical country club life, complete with some of the best golf West Michigan has to offer. An invite from a member is required to play, and joining the clubs is a feat in recent years because of the surge in golf popularity.

Kent County Club boasts the history on the course and clubhouse, as one of the oldest in the country, and provides a green oasis near downtown. The club recently renovated its clubhouse with a brand new restaurant and revamped bar menu.

Egypt Valley Country Club is a beautiful course with plenty of elevation change over two sprawling 18-hole courses and a solid offering of pool, tennis and food options around the clubhouse. It’s the newest of the big four, so it does lack some of the fun history of the other three.

Blythefield Country Club offers perhaps the most fully-golf focused experience, with the fine tuning done over the years for the Meijer LPGA Classic. Recent clubhouse renovations do help further elevate the experience for the small membership. Blythefield has nearly a century of history, including an Arnold Palmer PGA Tour Win and some goofy stories like the one that can be seen in the movie Phantom of the Open.

Sprawling along Cascade Road, Cascade Hills Country Club offers perhaps the most expansive options outside of the golf. The golf is solid as well, if not extremely well-maintained. And founded in 1921, the history buffs will love it as well.