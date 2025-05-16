Yard Waste collection options available following storms

Following the severe storms on May 15, the City of Grand Rapids is reminding residents of the available yard waste collection options to assist in the cleanup of fallen leaves, branches, and other storm-related debris.

The City offers a free year-round drop-off site at 2001 Butterworth SW, where residents can dispose of yard waste such as leaves, brush, and tree branches. The site is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is available to Grand Rapids residents only. Proof of residence (such as an ID) is required to use the service.

Important Guidelines for Yard Waste Drop-Off:

Yard waste must be loose or placed in paper bags. Plastic bags are not allowed.

The drop-off site is for residential yard waste only. Commercial contractors are asked to coordinate directly with the City’s composting vendor, We Care Denali, for disposal. Contractors can reach Denali at 616-268-5164 for further instructions and tipping fee information.

Curbside Collection Services:

In addition to the drop-off site, the City offers curbside yard waste collection from early April through mid-December. The service coincides with regular waste collection days. Please note that due to the anticipated amounts of yard waste placed at the curb due to this storm, collections may be delayed. The City provides several options for curbside collection:

Yard Waste Cart: Residents can order a cart for $30 (non-refundable service fee). The cart is emptied upon the attachment of a yellow Yard Waste Tag($6.50 per tag).

Yard Waste Paper Bags: For small yard waste like leaves and grass clippings, residents can use yard waste paper bags priced at $2.75 per bag. Bags must not exceed 30 pounds.

Yard Waste Bulk Tags: For larger twigs and branches, residents can purchase a purple Yard Waste Bulk Tag for $2.75 each. Bundles should not exceed 4 feet in length or 2 inches in diameter.

Residents can purchase yard waste tags, paper bags, and bulk tags at City Hall or select local supermarkets. A full list of authorized sellers is available on the City’s website.

Not Sure About Your Yard Waste?

If you’re uncertain whether your yard waste qualifies for drop-off, or have any questions, call 311 or 616-456-3000 for assistance. For more information on yard waste collection and other waste services, visit the City’s Waste Collection Page.