Lakes, rivers, decks and docks

If you live in Michigan, it’s hard to escape the pull of water. In the Great Lakes State, waterfront living is woven into summer culture, and naturally so is waterfront dining. With views this picture-perfect and summer so fleeting, there’s no reason to stray far from the water— especially when you can dine right alongside it.

There’s something about dining near the water that will leave you lingering a little longer. Conversations stretch over sunset drinks with friends, boats drift by between courses, and even ordinary weeknight starts to feel like a mini vacation. Around West Michigan, the best waterfront restaurants aren’t just near water— they’re built around it.

From dockside classics and breezy beach bars to polished riverfront patios, these standout spots deserve a place on your summer bucket list.

RIVERFRONT RETREATS

Linear | Grand Rapids

Dropped right along the riverside just outside downtown Grand Rapids, the Grand River is woven directly into the atmosphere of Linear, with clean lines, modern finishes and one of the city’s best little-known patios. Industrial inspired interiors and their elevated menu are offset by the warm glow of sunset hour along the river, with cyclists cruising past and kayakers drifting by as you sip a martini. It’s the kind of place that lets Grand Rapids live up to its river city name.

jdeck at Margaux | Grand Rapids

Perhaps the best pit-stop for a happy hour, jdeck boats a sprawling open-air patio with a view of the blue bridge, sitting along the Grand River and centrally located downtown Grand Rapids. This year-round patio space really comes to life in the summer months, with picnic tables and fireplaces available for chillier nights.

The Southerner | Saugatuck

Few restaurants capture relaxed riverside dining quite like The Southerner. Perched in a small yellow building alongside the Kalamazoo River in Saugatuck, it pairs Southern comfort foot with dreamy waterfront views and a breezy porch that practically demands a slow afternoon with a frozen drink in hand. Boats mosey past while you’re seating at bright dining room antique tables and fried chicken is served for a taste of Southern Appalachia, making you feel like you’re at grandma’s house for Sunday dinner.

Flat River Grill | Lowell

Flat River Grill delivers one of the most charming, small-town waterfront settings, nestled in a brick building while overlooking the Flat River and the iconic Lowell Showboat. A warm, heritage interior and kitchen serves up wood fired dishes from handcrafted pizzas to wood grilled burgers. Out on their patio, catch a breezier vibe while watching the sunset with a glass of wine in hand.

INLAND LAKE CLASSICS

Rose’s | East Grand Rapids

Reed’s Lake and Rose’s are practically inseparable in Grand Rapids culture. Generations of locals have enjoyed lakefront cocktails, long patio lunches, and sunset dinners overlooking the marina and Yacht Club. The closest lake from the heart of Grand Rapids, only four miles separate you from the bustle of downtown to the escape of water lapping at your feet. Once the center of East Grand Rapids’ resort-era entertainment scene, Rose’s still feels like summer nostalgia bottled into a restaurant. Don’t forget to try Rose’s legendary caramel corn!

Blue Water Grill | Grand Rapids

Set on the shores of Versluis Lake, Blue Water fully leans into its location. Floor to ceiling windows and an expansive patio keep the water constantly in view, while the kitchen cooks with fresh produce straight from the lakeside garden. The polished-but-relaxed atmosphere (that’s Frank Lloyd Wright inspired) makes it fitting for brunch, business lunches and long summer dinners. Catch live music on the patio all summer long for a getaway that will make you feel miles away from the city.

Bostwick Lake Inn | Rockford

If you’re looking for cottage on the lake vibes, look no further than Bostwick Lake Inn. With an old-school lake culture charm (complete with a canoe hanging on the ceiling and wood paneled walls), Bostwick’s deck spills toward the water, beach chairs dot the shoreline and steps lead down to the water if you feel the need to wade in. Built for unhurried afternoons, it’s equal parts neighborhood hangout and destination dinner spot- especially when live music and the sunset line up perfectly.

Bear Lake Tavern | North Muskegon

With a more understated kind of waterfront charm, Bear Lake Tavern is tucked in the channel that connects Bear Lake to Muskegon Lake, offering scenic views on the patio and a cozy ambiance inside. Originally opened as a small tavern, it preserves nostalgic charm while a newly added “BLTiki” offers an outdoor patio right along the river with boat slips. Dock your boat and hop off for a quick drink or lunch in the sunshine.

MARINA & DOCKSIDE DESTINATIONS

Boatwerks | Holland

As the name suggests, Boatwerks fully embraces marina culture on Lake Macatawa, with a fresh seafood menu, exposed beams and brick that pay homage to the boat-building factories that once occupied the area.

Voted #7 Best Waterfront Restaurant in America in USA Today 10 Best Awards, the sprawling waterfront patio, dock access for boaters, and lake views create a resort-like atmosphere in the summer. Garage doors open to the water, sailboats drift across the lake, and almost every table has a sunset view.

BoDock’s | Muskegon

Newly renovated and reopened in spring 2026, BoDock’s sits on the Muskegon Lake shoreline with views of the marina. The same owners as The Deck in Muskegon, BoDock’s is positioned to more of a sit-down dinner crowd than the lively entertainment The Deck focuses on, all while keeping the beachy-casual atmosphere and menu you love about summer patios. A pergola roof structure is set to open and close automatically according to the weather, along with garage doors added for optimal sunshine and airy vibes. Of course, boaters can still dock their boat to listen to some live music and grab a bite to eat.

Coral Gables | Saugatuck

Coral Gables has been a part of Saugatuck’s waterfront culture for decades and it still captures that breezy harbor-town spirit. With a spacious patio overlooking the Kalamazoo River, the outdoor Tiki Bar is your best bet for vacation-style getaway close to home through the summer season, with music under the stars and one of the best marina views in town. Grab a frozen drink and wander out to the beach bar that’s even closer to the waterfront to stick your toes in the sand on especially hot afternoons.

The Butler | Saugatuck

Perhaps one of the most popular spots in Saugatuck, The Butler sits directly on the waterfront, with two levels of open-air patio seating and front-row views of boats gliding up and down the Kalamazoo River. Live music often complements warm-weather dining. Enjoy sandwiches, salads or maybe even a fresh lobster roll for ultimate coastal-Michigan vibes. Happy hour runs daily on their water-view tables or wraparound bar.

LAKE MICHIGAN VIEWS

Snug Harbor | Grand Haven

Snug Harbor is a Lake Michigan institution, with a sweeping view on the channel that leads out to Lake Michigan. It’s charming white and bright blue building with pink accents captures beach town energy to a T. Snug Harbor sits right in the middle of the downtown energy of Grand Haven, within walking distance to the state park beach. Grab lunch before a beach trip or after day out on the water. Take in the view of boats, sunsets and people watching as you enjoy handcrafted sushi, a local brew and maybe even fireworks over the water if you’re lucky enough to snap a table on 4th of July or Coast Guard Festival weekends.

Noto’s at the Bil-Mar | Grand Haven

Lake Michigan does most of the talking at Noto’s, a contemporary Italian-inspired restaurant.

Sitting directly on the beachside in Grand Haven, floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic shoreline views make the lake the stunning backdrop of this restaurant. Choose to sit inside with waterfront views, at a lower-level bar or beach seating with your feet in the sand. Their menu has premium options great for summer date nights out and offers items for an afternoon bite to eat with a glass of wine in hand. With outdoor fireplaces for chillier summer evenings, there’s never a bad time to visit Noto’s.

The Deck | Muskegon

Sat directly on Pere Marquette Beach, The Deck is the go-to spot for summer entertainment. It’s all sand, sunsets, live music and frozen drinks with Lake Michigan stretching beyond the patio. You’re not simply near the beach- you’re in it. Sit in Adirondack chairs to watch bands play with your toes in the sand, grab a picnic table for afternoons with friends, or even dine on swings or pontoons. The “Below Deck” zone includes yard games and is praised for dishes like smoked BBQ, sweet potato waffle fries and street corn dip.