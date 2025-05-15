Sip, savor, and support

An unforgettable evening of music, barbecue, and community spirit returns to Grand Rapids—bringing the unmistakable scent of smoked barbecue, the smooth pour of hand-crafted cocktails, and the rhythm of live music all under one roof for a powerful cause.

Hospice of Michigan’s signature fundraising event, Barley, BBQ & Beats, will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 17 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe. The event, which debuted in Grand Rapids in 2016, has grown into a statewide celebration of community, music, and compassion.

Attendees can expect an evening full of flavor and soul. Local pit masters and restaurants will serve up an array of savory barbecue dishes, while area distilleries will be mixing up craft cocktails and mocktails. Onstage, the city’s own Brena and Robin Horlock will keep the energy high with live performances throughout the evening.

The event’s heart lies in its mission: to support Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program, which ensures end-of-life care is available to all—regardless of age, diagnosis, or financial status.

“This year will be Barley, BBQ & Beats’ last call in Grand Rapids,” said Barbara Anderson, associate vice president of philanthropy for Hospice of Michigan. “While our west Michigan community members know how to have a good time, they also understand the importance of supporting a good cause. All ticket sales and donations at the Grand Rapids event will support access to the highest quality not-for-profit hospice care. We encourage everyone to secure their tickets in advance because last year, these events sold out fast.”

The generosity continues with the “Make it a Double” Matching Gift, presented by the Steve and Amy Van Andel Foundation, which will match all donations made the night of the event across all five Michigan locations.

Guests are also invited to pay tribute to loved ones at the Memorial Wall, where photos and names can be shared as a heartfelt remembrance.

Tickets are on sale now for what promises to be a lively sendoff for Barley, BBQ & Beats in Grand Rapids.

For more information or to connect with a Hospice of Michigan representative—or to meet some of the local vendors who help bring this experience to life—please inquire directly.