Medical Mile marks 20 years of growth & impact

Michigan Street—from Monroe Avenue on the west to roughly College Avenue on the east—is known as the Medical Mile. What began in 1996 with founding of the Van Andel Institute by Jay and Betty Van Andel is now a corridor known internationally for its medical research, care, innovation, and future-facing posture.

Their son David Van Andel, CEO and chairman of the VAI, points to his parents’ dream of creating a lasting impact. “They envisioned a place where world-class science, education, and discovery could change the world—and they wanted it to happen right here in West Michigan,” he said.

Van Andel says they wanted the VAI to be an inspiration for other organizations, but “what probably exceeded our expectations were the scale and speed of the transformation and the partners we attracted. We were honored to serve as both foundation and catalyst.”

Now there are nearly 20 hospital facilities, research and training centers, colleges, and ancillary health-related businesses on both sides of Michigan Street, an area that once boasted homes, churches, and small businesses. Add Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Center and Trinity Health, though not on the Medical Mile, and Grand Rapids’ center city is a mecca for health research and care.

Even the tiniest humans receive the best care. The Gerber Foundation Neonatal Center at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is a Level IV NICU, which means it provides the highest level of neonatal intensive care available. According to the children’s hospital, it is the largest NICU in the state and cares for the most critically ill or premature babies, and includes a dedicated Small Baby Unit for babies born between 22-27 weeks.

“There is something extraordinary about neonatal patients. Premature and critically ill newborns are incredible vulnerable, yet often remarkably resilient,” said Dr. Claudia Nadernejad, a neonatologist who points to teamwork as important to her job. “You’re not only treating babies—you’re guiding parents through fear, uncertainty, grief, and hope.”

Medical Mile facilities impact more than just patients. According to The Right Place website, there are more than 100,000 health sciences jobs in West Michigan, with a 10-year job growth rate of 8%. Statistics gleaned from The Right Place data analysts show a 103% growth in jobs across the health care industry—from office staffs to kidney dialysis centers, from diagnostic imaging centers to nursing care facilities—from 2001 to 2026.

“Through the combined efforts and partnerships between the healthcare systems, universities, and the Van Andel Institute, West Michigan has recruited top talent in their respective specialties, making the region a destination for healthcare and research,” said Eric Icard, senior director, business development at The Right Place, Inc. “Billions of dollars have been invested in the Medical Mile, which has supercharged growth across the region.”

The impact has been significant in adjacent sectors as well. There are 55 medical device manufacturers in West Michigan and thousands of health and medical science degrees granted annually at area institutions, according to The Right Place. Plus, plenty of people visiting Grand Rapids to attend conferences, meetings, and more.

Experience Grand Rapids’ Janet Korn, senior v-p of strategic initiatives, reports that since the start of 2024 and extending into 2027, Experience GR has booked health/medical meetings that will bring approximately 21,500 attendees and use 17,286 hotel rooms.

“The total spending and economic impact of those meetings is $16.2 million,” she said. “They represent about 9.25 percent of our total meetings booked during that time.”

Carol Van Andel, who helps coordinate fundraising efforts at the VAI, “sees tremendous potential for continued talent development. As more physicians, scientists, and students train and work in the facilities across the Medical Mile, we create a cycle of innovation and investment that strengthens our entire region,” she said. “The foundation is already in place, and the future will depend on continuing to invest in people, research, and partnerships.”

What follows is a list of facilities along the Medical Mile.

Research, innovation

Van Andel Institute – A cutting-edge non-profit that focuses on collaboration, innovation, and research into cancers, bone diseases, Parkinson’s disease, dementias, depression and much more. Its scientists publish peer-reviewed papers, win awards, and launch clinical trials, as well as reach into K-12 schools via its education emphasis.

https://www.vai.org/

– A cutting-edge non-profit that focuses on collaboration, innovation, and research into cancers, bone diseases, Parkinson’s disease, dementias, depression and much more. Its scientists publish peer-reviewed papers, win awards, and launch clinical trials, as well as reach into K-12 schools via its education emphasis. https://www.vai.org/ BAMF Health – Its goal is making molecular imaging and therapy accessible and affordable through intelligence-based precision medicine. Offering molecular targeted therapy, radiopharmacy, and clinical trials. BAMF stands for Bold Advanced Medical Future. https://bamfhealth.com/



Corewell campus

Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital —Established in 1873 as a charity and renamed in 1877 to honor donor Richard Butterworth, it merged with Spectrum Health (now Corewell Health) in 1997. The facility is now the flagship of the Corewell system, with 1,289 staffed beds and the only Level 1 Trauma Center in West Michigan.

https://www.spectrumhealth.org/locations/butterworth-hospital

—Established in 1873 as a charity and renamed in 1877 to honor donor Richard Butterworth, it merged with Spectrum Health (now Corewell Health) in 1997. The facility is now the flagship of the Corewell system, with 1,289 staffed beds and the only Level 1 Trauma Center in West Michigan. https://www.spectrumhealth.org/locations/butterworth-hospital Fred & Lena Meijer Heart Center – Opened in 2004, the Meijer Heart Center offers top-of-line heart and vascular care including testing, open-heart surgery, transplants, and heart care both preventative and emergent.

https://www.spectrumhealth.org/services/heart-vascular

– Opened in 2004, the Meijer Heart Center offers top-of-line heart and vascular care including testing, open-heart surgery, transplants, and heart care both preventative and emergent. https://www.spectrumhealth.org/services/heart-vascular Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital – West Michigan’s leading pediatric hospital, it opened in 2011 and cares for more children ages 0-17 than any other in the state, thanks to its 40 specialists, advanced research, and Level I pediatric trauma center.

https://www.spectrumhealth.org/locations/helen-devos-childrens-hospital

– West Michigan’s leading pediatric hospital, it opened in 2011 and cares for more children ages 0-17 than any other in the state, thanks to its 40 specialists, advanced research, and Level I pediatric trauma center. https://www.spectrumhealth.org/locations/helen-devos-childrens-hospital The Gerber Foundation Neonatal Center – Located at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, its 108 beds serve over 1,200 babies annually from 38 of Michigan’s 83 counties; features Angel Eye Cameras for families to see their babies when they can’t be bedside and the Parent-to-Parent program.

https://www.spectrumhealth.org/services/maternity/neonatal-intensive-care-unit

– Located at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, its 108 beds serve over 1,200 babies annually from 38 of Michigan’s 83 counties; features Angel Eye Cameras for families to see their babies when they can’t be bedside and the Parent-to-Parent program. https://www.spectrumhealth.org/services/maternity/neonatal-intensive-care-unit Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion – The outpatient cancer center for oncology care, treatment, and clinical trials, located across Michigan Street from the main Corewell campus. Lemmen-Holten treats cancers ranging from bone to breast, pancreatic to pediatric.

https://www.spectrumhealth.org/services/cancer-care



Education, universities