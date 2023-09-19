St. Cecilia’s season kickoff concert cancelled

Grammy award-winning Rhiannon Giddens has cancelled her show at St. Cecilia Music Center, 24 Ransom Ave NE, tonight, Sept. 19, 2023.

The folk singer who is also a Pulitzer prize-winning singer and instrumentalist and a known advocate for “a more accurate understanding of the country’s musical origins through art” released this statement:

“Hey my lovely folks in Grand Rapids – well, this is an awful thing to have to write but I’ve lost my voice and I have to cancel tonight’s show at St. Cecilia Music Center. Cancelling shows is never something I want to do, and I am so sorry I cannot be there with you. Try as I might, I have to listen to my body right now and it’s telling me to rest. I promise I will make it up to everyone in Grand Rapids and reschedule as soon as I can. And when we make it back, the show will be even BETTER! Take care of yourselves out there.”

In addition to Gidden’s show, the SCMC is celebrating their 140th season with free wine and cake, 5-7 p.m. “Really, we desperately need help in eating more birthday cake than you can imagine! And free wine for all,” said Cathy Holbrook Executive and Artistic Director of SCMC in a letter to ticket holders.

People who have tickets have been instructed to hold on to them as they work to reschedule a date with Gidden’s team. For more information, visit the SCMC website.