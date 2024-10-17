Your Weekend Guide: October 18–20

Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a stargazer, a Halloween lover, or a culture aficionado, there’s truly something on this weekend’s calendar for everyone. Here are our picks:

See a Hockey Game: Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Manitoba Moose

Get ready for some fast-paced action on the ice as the Grand Rapids Griffins face off against the Manitoba Moose this weekend! Catch the game at Van Andel Arena, 130 Fulton St. W., on both Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. It’s an exciting start to the 24-25 season, and Friday’s game features a bonus—$2 beers and $2 hot dogs, making it the perfect night for both die-hard fans and families looking for a fun night out. Don’t miss the energy of live hockey and a chance to cheer on the Griffins in their home opener! Tickets range from $27.50 to $45.50 and are available here.

Saturn and Comet Viewing Party

For a celestial experience, head to Cascade Township Recreation Park, 3810 Thornapple River Dr SE, on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association will host a Saturn and Comet Viewing Party, and you’re invited to witness the wonders of the night sky. Whether you bring your telescope, binoculars, or simply want to gaze with the naked eye, this is your chance to observe Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS and Saturn in a perfect stargazing environment. GRAAA members will be on hand with telescopes and binoculars for a guided look at the stars. This free event will only occur if the skies are clear, so check the latest updates on their website or Facebook Page.

John Ball Zoo Goes Boo

Transform your weekend into a Halloween wonderland at John Ball Zoo’s annual “Zoo Goes Boo” event! From Friday, Oct. 18, through Sunday, Oct. 20, the zoo will offer a full day of family-friendly fun, complete with trick-or-treat stations, spooky decorations, and live performances by magicians, fire performers, and jugglers. Trick-or-treaters can collect candy at 13 treat stations, and allergy-friendly options are available for those who need them—just look for the teal pumpkins. Dressing up isn’t just for the kids—everyone is encouraged to wear their best costumes and join in the festive spirit. Members of the zoo can get early entry from 9 a.m., while general admission runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring your trick-or-treat bags and embrace the spooky fun! General Admission is $22.95 for Adults and $16.95 for youths and seniors. Members get in Free. Tickets can be purchased online or at the zoo.

World Premiere of Jane Eyre Ballet

For an unforgettable cultural experience, don’t miss the world premiere of Jane Eyre, performed by Deos Contemporary Ballet at St. Cecilia Music Center from Oct. 18—20. This new adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s beloved novel combines classical ballet with modern dance, creating an immersive and emotional performance. Directed by Tess Sinke, this ballet reimagines the tale of love, resilience, and self-discovery in a contemporary style, bringing fresh energy to a timeless story. Performances run all weekend, and tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.