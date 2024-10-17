DART around town in an EV

For anyone who needs a car occasionally—maybe for a grocery run, hauling those heavy bags, or just getting out for a fun day—there’s exciting news from the City of Grand Rapids!

The City’s Mobile GR Department has just launched DART GR—short for Drive ARound Town —an electric vehicle car share program designed to provide residents and visitors with a convenient and affordable transportation option.

“For many, especially those who don’t own a car, getting around the city can be a challenge,” said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “This car share program provides a flexible, reliable alternative to bridge that gap. Whether you need a car for a few hours or just to run a few quick errands, this initiative puts convenience in the hands of our community.”

With a rental fee of just $5 per hour, DART GR aims to make short-term transportation hassle-free and accessible. Open to individuals aged 21 and older with a valid driver’s license, clean driving record, and a valid payment method (credit, debit, or pre-paid card), the DART GR pilot program features five new four-door 2023 Chevrolet Bolts. These vehicles are stationed at electric charging stations throughout the city, including the West Fulton Lot, Madison Square Lot, Eastown Ethel Lot, Weston Commerce Ramp, and Government Center Ramp. By the end of the year, a sixth vehicle will be added at the Burton Division Lot.

Getting started with DART GR is simple. Interested individuals can create an account through the DART GR app (available at Dartgr.org and as “MDO Carshare” on Android and iOS), upload their driver’s license and payment information, and wait for membership processing, which typically takes a few days. Once approved, users can reserve a vehicle and the MOTU app allows users to reserve/pay for the electrical charging stations. When the trip is complete, the car can be returned to the original station and plugged in to recharge.

The program offers a straightforward pricing structure, including a $10 nonrefundable application fee for checking driving records and the $5 hourly rate. The first 150 miles are included, with an additional charge of $.45 per mile for any distance beyond that.

“This program will provide a low-cost transportation option for many residents all over Grand Rapids. This program also promotes environmental sustainability by expanding EV charging infrastructure,” said Mobile GR Director Jessica Smith.

To enhance the CarShare program, the City has partnered with Consumers Energy to install new EV infrastructure in the CarShare lots. Each lot features a dual-port charger—one dedicated to CarShare vehicles and the other available for public use, which can be reserved and paid for through the MOTU app.

“Consumers Energy is proud to work with the City of Grand Rapids and applauds their commitment to clean transportation,” said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience.

For more information and updates on the new DART CarShare program, interested individuals can visit the City of Grand Rapids’ Mobile GR Department website or contact 311 Customer Service at 616-456-3000. A convenient ride around Grand Rapids is just a click away!