Wege & Whiskers?

The Community Spay Neuter Initiative Partnership is inviting the community to make a “pawsitive impact” on pets in the West Michigan community.

How? The seventh annual Wags & Whiskers fundraiser on Wednesday, October 23, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Wege Conference Center, located at 360 Division Ave. S., Grand Rapids.

“This year’s Wags & Whiskers fundraiser comes at a crucial time as we work to complete our new veterinary clinic in Walker, which will allow us to provide twice as many pets with the care they deserve,” said Sharon Caldwell-Newton, executive director, CSNIP. “In conjunction with National Pet Wellness Month, this event not only celebrates the love we have for our pets but also shines a light on the importance of accessible wellness care for all pets, regardless of their owner’s financial situation.”

According to a national survey conducted by PetSmart, more than 70% of U.S. households have at least one pet, yet 45% of pet owners find the cost of veterinary care prohibitive. By supporting CSNIP, attendees can help make veterinary services more accessible to those in need, reinforcing the importance of spaying and neutering to manage the pet population effectively.

This exciting event will raise funds for CSNIP services and raise awareness for CSNIP’s Community Pet Project campaign, a vital $3.5 million initiative aimed at constructing a new 12,000-square-foot veterinary clinic and headquarters in Walker. This state-of-the-art facility will consolidate three existing clinics, allowing CSNIP to provide a broader range of high-volume, reduced-cost veterinary services to financially challenged pet owners across 10 West Michigan counties. With the new clinic, CSNIP will double its capacity to serve local pets, addressing a critical need in the community.

The Community Pet Project campaign is anchored by significant funding milestones, including a $1 million grant from the Kent County Board of Commissioners through the American Rescue Plan Act and a transformative grant from PetSmart Charities as part of a national accelerator program.

Tickets are $60 and offer attendees a chance to enjoy a delightful evening filled with appetizers, wine, beer, and opportunities to participate in both silent and live auctions, raffles, and a wine pull. Funds raised during this event will directly contribute to reaching the remaining $565,704 needed to complete the $3.6 million budget for the new facility.

Tickets can be purchased here. For more information about the Community Pet Project and ways to donate, visit csnip.org/community-pet-project.