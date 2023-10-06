Young Frankenstein fills room with laughs

“Werewolf?”

“There – wolves.”

Holland Community Theatre’s main stage show this Fall is Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein.” Director Sue Ann Culp introduced the show promising the energy from each song would carry throughout the show.

From the technical and scientist name-dropping intro song, “The Brain,” throughout the heavily suggestive “Roll in the Hay” and “Deep Love,” the audience wasn’t left waiting for the next laugh. Patrons who would like to attend a showing are advised that the content is not for children. Viewer discretion is advised.

The show starts within a medical institution where Frederick Frankenstein (Xander Griffin) goes on about his fascination with the brain to a group of students. This Frankenstein (pronounced: ‘Fronk-en-shteen’ to distance himself from his infamous grandfather) is engaged to his fiancee who makes her boundaries until the wedding day known through the song, “Please Don’t Touch Me.” Soon after, we meet the team who reanimates a corpse through brain transference. Tim Rohr brings the character, The Creature, to life through grunts and Vaudeville style dancing. Michael T. Culp’s Igor (pronounced: eye-gore) and Autumn Curry’s Inga brought hilarity with their songs and animated facial expressions. On the other hand, the mostly unmoving expression and monotonous singing from Cathy Van Lopik playing Frau Blucher *thunder noise necessary* had the room in fits during “He Vas My Boyfriend.” Few seats were empty; laughter filled the room.

In the last year, Holland Community Theatre has made changes to improve the theatrical experience for local patrons.

I purchased my tickets online through the recently renovated website. Upon arrival, before I could pull my digital tickets up, the usher (with a tablet in hand) offered to look me up by name. The President’s Note on the program shared: “We launched a user-friendly website, introduced card payment options for concessions, and streamlined our check-in process.” The only hiccup was during intermission I had to put my snacks back as the card processor wasn’t working properly and I had no cash on hand. This wasn’t a problem at all as my stomach was far from reaching the roars of the monster onstage.

Show dates are October 5 – 7, 13 – 14, and 19 – 21 at 7:30 p.m. and October 15 at 2 p.m. Catch the show in downtown Holland at 50 W 9th St. The show runs until about 10 p.m. with one intermission between the two acts.

HCT’s production of ‘Young Frankenstein’ will run with weekend performances through October 21 and includes one matinee.

Next up, HCT will host the family friendly Holiday show, “The Rented Christmas” before the year ends. “Noises Off” and “On Golden Pond” will run in the late winter and spring in 2024. “Finding Nemo Jr.” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be the summer’s final shows before the next season starts. For more information regarding tickets or being a part of a production onstage or off, visit Holland Community Theatre online.