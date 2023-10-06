$6.1M in ‘RAP’ funds allocated to housing

Five housing developments across the city of Grand Rapids will benefit from more than $6.1 million awarded through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s second round of the Revitalization and Placemaking Program (RAP 2.0). The funds are for affordable rental and owner-occupied units.

A statement released by the city of Grand Rapids states that the grant will support:

five projects across all three Wards of the City

result in 79 new housing units At least 52 will be available to households earning at or below 80% of the AMI 27 homeownership opportunities 52 rental units

two projects proposed by first-time developers

$25 million of project development

The City’s Economic Development Department submitted the application to the State for funding following a call for proposals for qualifying and competitive projects that were consistent with the RAP 2.0 guidelines and priorities, were shovel ready, and providing housing with a priority for affordable housing.

“…This state funding is closing gaps on a significant number of housing units critical to our community.” -Deputy City Manager Kate Berens

A City committee reviewed the 11 proposals received and selected the five community projects that best met the requirements. Economic Development then worked with the applicants and various City departments to complete and submit the competitive application.

Deputy City Manager Kate Berens expressed her appreciation to the Economic Development staff and community partners for, “putting together such a competitive and compelling grant application. The City was fortunate to receive 100% of what we were seeking. Together with RAP 1.0, this state funding is closing gaps on a significant number of housing units critical to our community.”

RAP 2.0 limited the available awards to $13 million for all of Prosperity Region 4. In its application for RAP 1.0 funds in 2022, the City requested approximately $13.6 million and was ultimately awarded $9.4 million for six project subgrants.

Grand Rapids Acting Economic Development Director Jono Klooster said, “This is obviously great news for the City and the result of a well-designed approach to our application, and collaboration both internally and externally. We’re grateful for the MEDC’s support which is absolutely critical in this environment, and we look forward to working with the applicants to move these projects forward quickly.”

The five projects that were submitted in the City’s RAP 2.0 application include: