Women’s expo to return

A major convention for women is returning to Grand Rapids.

The 2022 West Michigan Women’s Expo will be held from Friday to Sunday, March 18-20, at DeVos Place, at 303 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

“From shopping to fashion to health and wellness, this year’s expo promises to offer a fun experience to the women of West Michigan,” said Pam Glass, president of Kohler Expos, the event producer. “The very best from around our state will be on hand, providing demonstrations, sampling and interactive activities in a fun setting.”

The expo will feature women-owned and -focused businesses such as LulaRoe, Tastefully Simple, Young Living Essential Oils, Tupperware, Norwex, Color Street, Scentsy, Avon, Monat, Pure Romance, Ruby Ribbon, LipSense, Le-Vel, Paparazzi and Mary Kay.

The event also will feature Miss America 2022 Jackie Blankenship as the guest speaker. She will present at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, on the main stage and share her story, “Confidence and a Belief of Purpose.” Blankenship will be around for photos after the presentation.

Select vendors will give pampering experiences such as massages, waxing, hairstyling and teeth whitening throughout the expo. There also will be activities such as canvas painting with Wine & Canvas, meet-and-greet opportunities with local book authors in the Great Lakes Writers area and opportunities to give blood for Versiti Blood Center of Michigan’s blood drive.

Everett’s Landscape Management will create a garden landscape at the expo with flowers and greenery for attendees in the rest area.

Guests will be able to sample and purchase food items, including doughnuts, teas, breads, dips, coffee cakes, pickles, bundt cakes, peanut brittle, jerky, beef sticks and cookies.

The expo also is partnering with Hand2Hand and encouraging attendees to donate nonperishable food such as pasta noodles, spaghetti sauce, cans of corn, green beans or carrots, Rice Krispie treats, meat sticks, cracker packs and applesauce. Donations will go to elementary school children.

Guests also can support Safe Haven Ministries by bringing used cellphones and chargers on Friday, March 18. They will be collected at the coat check area by the front entrance of the expo.

Expo times and dates

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, March 18

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 19

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 20

Tickets and more information ares available here.