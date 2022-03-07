‘Glamping’ resort to reopen for summer season

A lakeshore family farm is reopening its luxury camping resort.

The Fields of Michigan will welcome back guests for the glamping resort’s fourth season between May and October.

“Glamping” is a term coined to refer to glamorous camping.

The Fields of Michigan, at 154 68th St. in South Haven, is on a 30-acre blueberry farm that owner Irene Wood turned into a getaway place for others.

Guests can stay on the farm for a minimum of two days. The site features 19 tents, a camp store, a spa, a gathering space with a lounge, a fireplace and a bar. Tents will have a king-size bed and a bath inside. There also will be running water, sewer and electricity.

Wood also is partnering with Shinola Hotel, a boutique hotel in downtown Detroit, to create Camp Birdy, a winter pop-up venue at San Morello, an urban Italian restaurant at 400 Woodward Ave. in Detroit.

Camp Birdy will provide food and beverage dining in its curated space, including sparkling wine, cocktails, alpine-style fondue, seafood towers, roasted leg of lamb, molten chocolate tower, campfire cookies, black truffle fondue and crispy Parmesan herb fries.

Camp Birdy will be open until March 21.

“Growing up in South Haven and living between town and my family’s working farm was the best of both worlds,” Wood said. “I created The Fields to be a duality between the wonderment of the outdoors and the luxuries of a five-star resort, and I’m excited to bring this experience to Detroit.”

Tent booking and more information are here.